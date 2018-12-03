Top 3 highest scores by Indian batsmen at Adelaide Oval in the last 20 years

Sachin Arora

Virender Sehwag played some of his best knocks in Australia

Traditionally, India has been a batting powerhouse - even during the last few decades, India has produced some of the most exciting batting talents that the world has seen. In spite of having a great batting line-up, overseas success remained elusive for India primarily due to lacklustre bowling performance as Indian bowlers often found themselves incapable of taking 20 wickets in a Test match.

India has tasted a lot of batting success at Adelaide Oval where the first Test of the upcoming India-Australia Test series will be played. So far, Indian batsmen have made 13 centuries at Adelaide Oval. Let's take a look at three of the biggest knocks by Indian batsmen during the last 20 years at Adelaide Oval:

#1 Rahul Dravid (233)

Rahul Dravid has a good record in Australia

Arguably the best knock by an Indian batsman at the pitch of Adelaide Oval, Rahul Dravid's mammoth effort of 233 during the 2003-04 series handed India their first and only Test victory at this ground. He followed it up with 72 not out during the second innings of the same Test and took India across the line in a tense chase. India won the Test by 4 wickets and the series ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar (153)

Sachin had a special liking for Australia

Sachin Tendulkar's only Test hundred at this ground came during the 2007-08 series, he scored a swashbuckling 153 from just 205 balls and his knock was instrumental in taking India to a mammoth first inning total of 526. The Test ended in a draw and India went on to lose the series by a margin of 2-1.

#3 Virender Sehwag (151)

Sehwag playing against Australia

Arguably India's most destructive Test batsman of all time, Virender Sehwag played some of the most memorable knocks of his career in Australia. One of those knocks came in during the 2007-08 series when he played a match-saving knock of 151 during the second innings of the fourth Test of the series.

The importance of his knock can be judged from the fact that out of the team total of 269 for 7 Sehwag scored 151.