Top 3 knocks by a Pakistan batter in 2023 World Cup ft. Mohammad Rizwan

For all the talk of being one of the most consistent sides in ODIs, Pakistan had an entirely underwhelming campaign at the ICC Cricket World Cup. They won just four matches - three of which came against sides lower than them on the table.

The bowlers looked jaded, the batters lacked intent and the fielding was inconsistent. There were a few moments of brilliance, but it was few and far in between. Fakhar Zaman lit up the tournament with his ton and Shaheen Afridi showed sparks of brilliance with the ball. This will be yet another World Cup where Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals.

Top 3 knocks by a Pakistan batter in the 2023 World Cup:

#3 Abdullah Shafique - 113 vs Sri Lanka

Abdullah Shafique showed promise as an opener

Abdullah Shafique's World Cup debut was one for the ages as he made a mark with a century in a record-breaking chase that secured two consecutive victories for Pakistan.

His exceptional innings of 113 showcased a mastery of old-school batting fundamentals, emphasizing a strategic approach to building an innings rather than opting for a frenetic start. He demonstrated self-awareness, adeptly playing to the fields and selecting which bowlers to confront.

Shafique's journey from 50 to 100 was swift, taking only 39 balls, culminating in a powerful pull off Madushanka to reach the landmark.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan - 131 vs Sri Lanka

Rizwan got the job done against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan, enduring what appeared to be occasionally incapacitating cramps, kept receiving attention from the physio, and he kept cramping up even as he held his ground and anchored a superb chase.

Despite the physical challenge, he concluded the innings unbeaten with an impressive score of 131 off 121 balls. Teaming up with Abdullah Shafique, who notched the highest score ever by a Pakistan debutant at a World Cup with his 113 off 103, the duo forged a formidable third-wicket partnership, accumulating 176 runs in just 156 deliveries. In the end, they chased down 344 with 10 deliveries remaining.

#1 Fakhar Zaman - 126 vs New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman slammed New Zealand bowlers all over

Making a comeback in the team against New Zealand in Bengaluru, opener Fakhar Zaman set a new record for the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history. Fakhar's outstanding performance saw him smash an unbeaten 126 runs off 81 balls, securing a 21-run victory for his side over the Black Caps through the DLS method and even keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Fakhar reached his century in the 20th over of this seemingly impossible 402-run chase against New Zealand, zooming to the milestone in just 63 balls. His explosive innings ensured that Pakistan stayed on track with the DLS asking rate.