Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup in the Last Decade

Rohan Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
247   //    13 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST

Who wi
Who will manage to get the bragging the rights in Asia?

The battle to be the best in Asia is just about to begin as Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the first match of Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai on Saturday, 15 September 2018. This year, the tournament will return to its original 50-over format having been played as a T20 tournament in 2016 so that teams can get into their groove before the T20 World Cup 2016.

The defending champions, India, will begin their campaign on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 against Hong Kong under the leadership of Rohit Sharma with selectors opting to give Virat Kohli a rest due to his heavy workload.

There have been many memorable matches which have been played in the Asia Cup with players giving their all to get the bragging rights over their neighbours. Here, we are listing down three of the most memorable matches played in the Asia Cup in the last decade.

#3 Bangladesh vs India, 2012 (Round Robin)

The fourth match of Asia Cup 2012 played between India & Bangladesh became memorable as soon as the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar reached the milestone of 100 international hundreds.

However, the innings was painstakingly slow as he reached his hundred in 139 balls and just when the master looked to accelerate, Mashrafe Mortaza prized out his wicket. MS Dhoni then gave India the required momentum playing a cameo of 21 runs off just 11 deliveries as India gave Bangladesh a target of 290 runs off 50 overs.

Bangladesh's run chase didn't begin on a positive note as they lost their first wicket in the fifth over itself when their opener Nazimuddin tried coming down the track against Praveen Kumar only to get caught at extra cover by Rohit Sharma.

However, after that rush of blood, Bangladesh played very sensibly as Tamim Iqbal & Jahurul Islam forged a 113 runs partnership to get their innings back on track. But just when it looked as if the match was getting out of India's hands, India scalped both set batsmen within a span of four overs.

However, Shakib Al Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim got together to get Bangladesh close to the target. Just when everyone thought, Shakib will take the match away from India, Ashwin got him stumped by Dhoni with 65 runs still to be scored in eight overs.

India once again started to tighten things up with the scoreboard reading 33 runs required off the last three overs. It was then that Mushfiqur Rahim, the captain, decided to take things into his hands and smashed Irfan Pathan for two consecutive sixes scoring 17 of the 33 runs required and bringing down the equation to only 16 runs required in 2 overs.

Dhoni gave the penultimate over to his best bowler on the day, Praveen Kumar, who crumbled under the pressure and bowled a waist-high full toss, a no ball, which Mushfiqur sliced for four. Mushfiqur sent the next ball into the stands and almost sealed the match for Bangladesh with Mahmudullah getting the honours to finish the match with four balls to spare.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Shoaib Akhtar
Rohan Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batting performances in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan are likely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
5 surprising records from Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2012, India Vs Pakistan: A match for the record...
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers to watch out for in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us