Top 3 New Zealand-South Africa matches in ODI World Cups ft. 2015

New Zealand and South Africa are among two of the most consistent teams in ODI World Cup history, and while their trophy cabinet is not glittering with silverware, they can be proud of their exploits over the years.

The two sides came into the tournament as dark horses and have nested in the top four right from the start. New Zealand began with a statement win over tournament favorites England, while South Africa have only lost once so far, a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in Dharamshala.

The two teams still have a few testing fixtures to play in the league stage, including against each other, but are still well on course to make it to the semi-finals. Both sides have a well-rounded squad and key players in form.

The Blackcaps continue to be without Kane Williamson among their ranks and are eager to get out of a two-match losing run after coming short against India and Australia recently. South Africa, on the other hand, are on a dominant run following three successive wins over England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

New Zealand and South Africa will face each other for the ninth time in ODI World Cups at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

On that note, let us take a look at the top three New Zealand-South Africa matches in ODI World Cups.

#1 2015 World Cup (1st Semi-final; Eden Park, Auckland)

New Zealand and South Africa dished out an all-time classic when they were pitted against each other in the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup. The Proteas elected to bat first, but midway through the first innings, rain made its presence, leading to the contest being shortened to 43 overs.

South Africa scored 281-5 in the allotted overs, and the revised target for New Zealand was calculated to be 298. Skipper Brendon McCullum led from the front to score 59 runs off 26 deliveries as New Zealand raced to 71 runs after six overs.

The Proteas clawed their way back into the contest by picking up wickets at regular intervals. However, dropped catches and missed run-outs meant that New Zealand dragged their way back and took the game into the final over.

Dale Steyn was tasked with defending 12 runs in the final over, and the equation was down to five runs required off two when Grant Elliott finished the game off with a six, thereby crushing South African hearts.

#2 2019 World Cup (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

The two sides were involved in yet another close encounter, which is also their most recent meeting when it comes to World Cups. New Zealand chose to field first, with the conditions making the affair a 49 overs per-side match.

South Africa, on the back of fifties by Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen, were able to post 241-6. In reply, the Blackcaps lost Colin Munro early on, and Martin Guptill also had to depart following a rare hit wicket dismissal.

Skipper Kane Williamson stood tall as wickets continued to tumble around him. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme scored a quickfire fifty but was dismissed before he could finish things off.

However, the captain kept his calm and wrapped up the proceedings in the final over bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo. Williamson hit a six off the second ball to bring up his hundred and ended the chase with a four to remain unbeaten on 106.

#3 2011 World Cup (3rd Quarter Final; Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka)

The two teams found themselves up against each other in a high-stakes encounter during the quarter-finals of the 2011 ODI World Cup. South Africa came in as favorites after topping their group, while New Zealand finished fourth in their group.

New Zealand trudged to 221-8 after electing to bat first, with Jesse Ryder playing against his natural aggressive style to compile a brilliant fifty. Kane Williamson also chipped in with a cameo, coming in at No. 6.

In what was expected to be a straightforward chase for the Proteas, quickly turned into a nightmare. They collapsed from 121-3 to 172 all-out as Jacob Oram ended the contest with a four-wicket haul and was also adjudged Player of the Match.

Will New Zealand and South Africa put out yet another classic in their upcoming meeting? Let us know what you think.