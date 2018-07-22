Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten years

Top 3 overseas wins in last ten years.

Over the years the Indian team have been orchestrated as 'home-track' bullies who slay opponents with disdain at home while succumbing on foreign shores tamely.

In the 90s the Indian team failed to win single Test overseas. But, it all changed when a certain Sourav Ganguly came to the helm in early 2000.

Ganguly induced cutting edge and ruthlessness in the Indian set-up and consequently, positive results ensued. A win in Port of Spain in 2002 was followed by a drubbing of the English at Leeds the same year.

That said, today in this article we'll recount top 3 India's overseas wins in the past ten years.

Here's a compilation:-

#3 Australia vs. India, W.A.CA, Perth 2008

India is the only team to beat Australia in Australia twice between 1999-2008

Trailing 0-2 in the series, India, powered by gritty batting displays from Rahul Dravid (93) and Sachin Tendulkar (71), posted a respectable 330 in the first innings. In the 2007-08 Border Gavaskar Trophy, amidst the 'monkey-gate' scandal, a plethora of wrong umpiring decisions and a rampaging Australian squad in pursuit of their 17th consecutive Test win, India had their task cut out when they took on the Aussies in the 3rd Test at the WACA in Perth.

An outstanding spell of swing bowling by the duo of RP Singh (4/68) and Irfan Pathan (2/63) helped India gain a significant first-innings lead of 118 runs.

That lead was further enhanced by a watchful 46 by night-watchman Irfan Pathan and yet another VVS Laxman second innings classic, whose knock ensured Australia needed to chase a world record 413 runs to win their 17th Test in a row.

Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey battled for two and a half hours, and not since Flintoff 2005 has any bowler made the Australian skipper look like such an amateur as Ishant Sharma did during his marathon nine-over spell.

He eventually got Ponting caught at slip to Dravid, and with Symonds (12) and Hussey (0) receiving lbw decisions, and Gilchrist (15) being bowled round his legs by Sehwag (2-24), the clock was ticking on Austalia's 16-match winning streak.

However, Mitchell Johnson (50) led the typical Australian fight, smacking the bowlers all around the WACA, especially Anil Kumble.

As he threatened to take the game away, Kumble turned to his fast bowlers, who quickly polished off the tail to hand India one of their most memorable wins overseas.

Result:- India won by 72 runs

