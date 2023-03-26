While bowlers have had their fair share of moments, there's no denying the fact that T20 and the other shorter formats of the game belong to the batters. There are quite a few reasons for the same which include the white ball (which doesn't swing too much), the surfaces in place for the shorter formats, the size of boundaries, etc.

Then there is also the powerplay which gives batters the freedom to go for their shots. The powerplay is a phase in which batters can maximize by getting as many runs as possible in the first six overs.

Today, we look at the top 3 powerplay scores in men's T20I cricket:

#1 South Africa - 102 (Centurion, 2023)

Quinton de Kock ended up scoing a fine century which helped South Africa win the game

In the recently concluded match between West Indies and South Africa in Centurion, the Proteas racked up 102 runs in the powerplay itself. They managed to do that without losing a single wicket, which is a huge achievement.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks mercilessly plundered the Caribbean bowlers. At the end of 6 overs, de Kock had scored 64 off 24 deliveries while Hendricks had 35 runs off 12 deliveries to his name.

Courtesy of the quick start, South Africa managed to chase down a total of 259 with 7 balls to spare. This is the highest successful chase in the history of T20 internationals.

#2 West Indies - 98 (Coolidge, 2021)

Pollard smashed six sixes in the sixth over

In a game against Sri Lanka in 2021, West Indies scored 98 runs in the powerplay whilst chasing a target of 132. West Indies lost four wickets in the process but their might was on full display during the innings. The pioneers of the assault were Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, and Kieron Pollard.

In the process, skipper Pollard smashed six sixes in an over off Akila Dananjaya, Sri Lanka's off-spinner. Thanks to the quick start, the hosts chased the total down in just 13.1 overs.

#3 Ireland - 93 (Grenada, 2020)

Paul Sirling's sensational hitting powered Ireland to 93-0 at the end of six overs

In a game against West Indies back in 2020, Ireland ended up scoring 93 runs in the powerplay. They did so without losing any wickets, with Paul Sirling doing the bulk of the work in the first six overs. He scored 67 runs off 25 deliveries and was well supported by Kevin O'Brien, who made 23 runs off 11 balls.

They ended up with 208 runs on the board and West Indies eventually lost the closely fought game by 4 runs.

