Top 3 run outs affected by Jonty Rhodes

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes turned 54 years old on Thursday, July 27. Though he retired from international cricket long back, he still participates in leagues of retired cricketers to entertain his fans. Rhodes captains the South Africa Legends team in Road Safety World Series. He also joined the World Giants in Legends League Cricket last year.

Rhodes is one of the few cricketers who is famous for fielding, rather than batting or bowling. His fielding skills were unmatched. Many members of the cricket universe credit him for bringing about a revolution in fielding. Several top fielders of the modern era grew up idolising Jonty.

On that note, here are the top three run-outs affected by Rhodes during his playing career.

#1 Jonty Rhodes dives to dismiss Inzamam-ul-Haq

In the 1992 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa, Jonty Rhodes defied gravity and executed an incredible dive to dismiss Inzamam-ul-Haq. Inzamam was batting brilliantly, having scored 48 runs off just 44 balls in a run-chase of 194 from 36 overs.

Captain Imran Khan was with him in the middle as they added 85 runs for the third wicket. It looked like the duo would guide Pakistan home. Inzamam attempted to steal a quick single when a ball hit his pads and went towards the point region.

ICC @ICC



The first candidate in today's vote is Jonty Rhodes' flying run-out of Inzamam-ul-Haq at the 1992 World Cup!



Cast your vote here: pic.twitter.com/vKqmwnGHMn We're into the Round of 16 of @bira91's @cricketworldcup Greatest Moments!The first candidate in today's vote is Jonty Rhodes' flying run-out of Inzamam-ul-Haq at the 1992 World Cup!Cast your vote here: bit.ly/CWCGreatestMom…

Rhodes, who was standing there, quickly collected the ball. Instead of throwing it towards the stumps, he decided to outrun Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was sent back by Khan. It was a tight race, but in the end, a fantastic dive helped Rhodes get the crucial wicket of Inzamam.

More than 20 years have passed since that match but fans still remember it. ICC even considered it among the greatest moments in Cricket World Cup history.

#2 Jonty Rhodes' direct hit stuns Desmond Haynes

During an ODI match between South Africa and West Indies on February 17, 1993, at Newlands, the Proteas managed 140/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 141, West Indies got off to a slow start, with opener Desmond Haynes playing four dot balls.

On the 15th ball of his innings, Haynes tried for a quick single by pushing the ball towards the off-side. Jonty Rhodes ran in quickly, collected the ball, and fired a diving direct hit towards the non-striker's end, helping South Africa dismiss Haynes for a duck.

#3 Jonty Rhodes' stunning direct hit helps South Africa pick up the wicket of Mohammad Azharuddin

Jonty Rhodes executed multiple incredible run-outs against Team India. One of them was in the 1993 Hero Cup match in Mohali. India crossed the 150-run mark with seven wickets in hand while batting first.

Captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Vinod Kambli stitched up a brilliant 51-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, South Africa bounced back by taking some wickets. Hansie Cronje dismissed Kambli and Pravin Amre in quick succession.

Soon after, new batter Kapil Dev tried for a single by pushing a delivery towards the point region. The fielder Rhodes grabbed the ball and decided to make an underarm throw towards the stumps.

His quick reflex helped him catch Azharuddin short of his crease as the Indian captain walked back to the dressing room. You can watch the video at 1:16 in the above YouTube clip.

Poll : Is Jonty Rhodes the best fielder in cricket history? Yes No 0 votes