Top 3 spells by a Pakistan bowler in the 2023 World Cup ft. Shaheen Shah Afridi 

1992 World Cup champions Pakistan bowed out of the 2023 World Cup in India with a 93-run loss to England in their league-stage match of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Their fate in the World Cup was more or less sealed even before the match began, following New Zealand’s five-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Babar Azam and company finished fifth in the 10-team points table with four wins and five losses and a net run rate of -0.199. Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign began on an optimistic note as they beat the Netherlands by 81 runs and then chased down 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

The seven-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in the much-hyped clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, however, hurt their momentum. They then went on to lose their next three matches as well, going down to Australia by 68 runs, Afghanistan by eight wickets, and South Africa by one wicket. Pakistan managed to register wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it was too little, too late by then.

While Pakistan had a forgettable campaign, there were a few memorable performances by their players. On that note, let’s look at the top three spells by a Pakistan bowler in the 2023 World Cup.

#3 Mohammad Wasim Jr. (3/60) vs New Zealand

Mohammad Wasim Jr. impressed in the game against New Zealand. (Pic: AP)

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. registered impressive figures of 3/60 from 10 overs against New Zealand in Bengaluru in a high-scoring match where the Kiwis put up 401/6 batting first. Wasim, who has impressed with his wicket-taking ability, got the big scalp of in-form New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra (108), who holed out in the deep while trying to take on the Pakistan fast bowler.

Wasim then ended Mark Chapman’s (39) stay at the crease with a brilliant full delivery that reversed a bit and cleaned up the batter. The 22-year-old also knocked over the dangerous Glenn Phillips (41 off 25) with a superb yorker that hit the batter’s pads and deflected towards the stumps.

Wasim’s spell was a brilliant exhibition of death overs bowling, which pretty much went unnoticed since most of the other bowlers struggled in the wake of a Kiwi batting onslaught.

#2 Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/45 vs South Africa)

Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan’s best bowler in the 2023 World Cup. (Pic: AP)

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with figures of 3/45 in 10 overs even as Pakistan went down to South Africa by one wicket in a pulsating finish at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Defending a total of 270, Shaheen struck early for Pakistan, having the in-form Quinton de Kock (24 off 14) caught at deep square leg. South Africa recovered well to reach 206/4 after 33 overs. The Pakistan left-arm pacer revived the team’s hopes by having the well-set David Miller (29 off 33) caught behind with a good length ball on off stump, which drew the batter into a false stroke.

Shaheen, who has the ability to make things happen, then produced a beauty to have Gerald Coetzee caught behind for 10 and leave South Africa in a spot of bother at 250/8 at the start of the 42nd over.

The last-wicket South African pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, however, survived some nervous moments to take their team over the line.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi (5/54 vs Australia)

The left-arm pacer claimed a memorable five-fer against Australia. (Pic: AP)

In a disappointing World Cup for both batters and bowlers from Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout performer. He ended the tournament with 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.72. The 23-year-old pacer’s best of 5/54 came against Australia in Bengaluru in another losing cause.

The left-arm quick was unlucky as Usama Mir dropped a sitter offered by veteran Aussie opener David Warner off his bowling very early in the innings. Warner made Pakistan pay with a brilliant 163 off 124 balls, adding 259 runs for the first wicket with Mitchell Marsh (121 off 108).

Shaheen’s five-for, however, held Australia to 367/9 after they looked set for a 400-plus total at one point.

The left-arm pacer broke the frustrating opening stand by having Marsh caught at short fine leg, with Mir making no mistake this time. Shaheen had two in two when Glenn Maxwell perished for a golden duck looking for a big hit right away.

The Pakistan pacer then ran through Australia’s lower order, dismissing Marcus Stoinis (21), Mitchell Starc (2), and Josh Hazlewood (0). His fightback, however, was in vain as Pakistan were all out for 305 in a chase of 368, going down by 62 runs.