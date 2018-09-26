Top 4 Indian ODI bowlers who capitalized on Dhoni's keeping mastery.

"Edged!!, and taken by the keeper"

A phrase which makes spectators feel thrilled to hear or a bowler, exquisite about the delivery that hastened a batsman to walk back to the pavilion. But, What about the finesse and expertise of that wicketkeeper who focused on the ball as it faintly knicked the bat until it landed into the rubber guarded palms? Legends say a bolting pace attack, a prowess batting strength or an adroit fielding unit will still fail without the dexterity of a wicketkeeper.

Such talent is indubitably a rare faculty for any country to possess. Team India on the other hand possesses arguably one of the finest keepers in the former Indian captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni who complements his keeping skills with batting mastery.

India's finest - Mahendra Singh Dhoni

A bowler can entice the batsmen with loopy deliveries, fine cutters or let loose with their 145+ kmph bouncers because of the faith in this dexterity. Here is a list of top 5 ODI bowlers who capitalized on the speed and competency of Captain Cool behind the stumps.

P.S - Statistics of the cumulative stumpings and catches taken by Dhoni for each bowler, aiding to their total wicket tally in One Day Internationals.

#4: The left arm Zipper - Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

Launching those beautifully carved outswingers that dither any batsman from playing cover drives, Zaheer Khan the left arm fast medium figures at number five on this list to have delivered those fine cutters and swinging deliveries that beat batsmen and made it's way to Dhoni's safe hands.

Credited to have known to provide for a consistent breakthrough against the best batting powerhouse, Zaheer Khan has obtained a total of 282 wickets of which 18 crucial wickets was with Dhoni behind the stumps.

