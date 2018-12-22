×
Top 4 Indian ODI run scorers in 2018

Abin Joseph Raju
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
618   //    22 Dec 2018, 11:33 IST

The destructive top order has been in fine form.
The destructive top order has been in fine form.

Team India is currently touring Australia, which includes two T20Is, four Test matches, and three ODIs. The One Day Internationals will begin on the 12th of January in 2019.

In 2018, India has played 20 One Day internationals touring South Africa and England away while hosting the West Indies at home. They also took part in the Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.

The Men in Blue's top order has scored consistently throughout the year whereas the middle order seems to be in a fix. With the World Cup looming around the corner, India will be looking to address their middle order issues and will be hoping for their middle order to fire just in time before the world cup.

As we reach the end of the year and no more ODI matches to play until next year, it is time to assess the players who have contributed with terrific performances. 

Let's take a look at the top run scorers for India in ODI's in 2018 so far.

#4 Ambati Rayudu


Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu

After making his debut in the 2013 tour of Zimbabwe, Rayudu has been in and out of the team. Despite having a healthy average, he was not able to cement his place in the middle order due to his low strike rate.

In 2018, his career received a fresh start as he starred in the IPL scoring 602 runs in 16 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 149.75. This performance earned him a call-up into the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Since then, he has scored 392 runs in 10 innings at an average of 56 and an improved strike rate of 90.74.

His consistency has given the team management a little less to worry about their middle order that has under-performed this year. His notable contribution includes the brilliant 100 he scored against the West Indies in the fourth ODI of the home series.



Abin Joseph Raju
CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing a degree in bachelor's of physical education. A sports enthusiast who aspires to prove to people, that sports is not demeaning platform and like any other, can bring success with lots of hard work.
