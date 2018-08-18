Top 4 teams with players banned for corruption at international level

The famous trio of Pakistan match-fixing scandal in 2010

Sports is a healthy way of competing against neighbour countries in the world at the international arena. Though every participating team would desire to win the match, it also means that they want their triumph to be fair and square.

Cricket is one of the sport were its players are more passionate towards the game and always look upon to play it with the right spirit (like Football, Tennis, Basketball). But there certain grey areas wherein an individual puts forth his best ahead of his team's and violate the rules of the game.

Match-fixing and spot-fixing are among such grey areas where the game is played against its spirit. Match-fixing is an action where a game's result is completely or partly pre-determined before its start, whereas spot-fixing is a practice in which a specific part of the game is pre-determined.

Nasir Jamshed- The latest inclusion to the list of guilty cricketers

Some players willfully get into such activities and some players unknowingly fall into the trap set by the bookies, who encourage them to act against the spirit of the game. The latest inclusion to the list of international players with such corruption charges is the former Pakistani opener Nasir Jamshed.

Nasir has been banned for 10 years for his part in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the 2017 Pakistan Super League. The 28-year-old, who played in 48 ODIs and two Tests, had already been given a one-year ban for his failure to co-operate with an investigation into the issue.

Let's have a look at those top 4 teams with most players banned for corruption at international level:

#4: Bangladesh (2 players)

Mohammad Ashraful- former Bangladeshi captain

Shariful Haque was the first player from Bangladesh to get caught red-handed for spot-fixing charges. The former Bangladeshi player was charged with corruption for his approach to other teammates for match-fixing in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2012.

Bangladesh cricket was again in sorrow state when their former captain Mohammad Ashraful was banned for 8 years (cut-short to 5 after appeal) for his involvement in match and spot-fixing in BPL 2013.

Ashraful is aiming to make a comeback into the national team after serving a 5-year ban.

