CWC 2019: Top-4 teams with the Highest Win to Loss ratio since the 2015 CWC

The excitement is in the air. The euphoria is starting to build. In about 14 days, the top ten teams of the world will converge on English soil in a bid to win the biggest crown in cricket- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

So, who are the favorites going into the World Cup? Let us delve into the performances of the sides' post the 2015 World Cup to zero in on the four most consistent teams' since the last 50-over event.

Here's a look at the top-4 sides' with the highest W/L ratio since the 2015 World Cup:-

#4 New Zealand [W/L- 1.433]

New Zealand Team will be looking to make it to the knockouts this year again

Perennially regarded as the "dark horse" the BlackCaps have come a long way in shedding that moniker and are now one of the powerhouse ODI team in the world. The runners-up of the 2015 World Cup, the Kiwis went through a seamless transition as far as leadership was concerned with Kane Williamson taking over from the retired Brendon McCullum and stamping his authority on the side with his style of leadership.

The senior players in Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and Trent Boult have also played a pivotal role along with skipper Kane Williamson in creating a team environment where newcomers like Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson have thrived. Taylor, arguably, has been in the form of his life in the past four years. The right-hander has smashed 2892 runs which include eight tons in 59 games and along with Guptill [2701 runs including 9 tons] and skipper Williamson [2868 runs including five centuries] have spearheaded the Kiwi batting unit since the 2015 World Cup.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult has led the charge with 107 wickets in 54 games closely followed by Mitchell Santner with 63 scalps. What makes this Kiwi side a dangerous proposition is they have got almost all the bases covered with a dynamic opening duo, a more than potent middle-order in Taylor, Williamson, Nicolls, and Latham to go along with all-rounders like James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme and off-course a good bowling attack with an amalgamation of pace, seam, swing, and spin.

Since the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand has won 43 of the 76 games they've played and the sides' performance has only got better post the Champions Trophy where they have won nineteen of the 30 games played, losing only to England [2-3, 2018] and India [1-4, 2019].

1 / 4 NEXT