Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 active players with the highest average in First class cricket

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    23 Aug 2018, 23:20 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

The First class cricket is a door to the National team for any player. Impressive performances in the First class tournaments, can grab the eyeballs of the selectors and earn the players a spot in the National side. Over the years, almost all players have raised through the ranks of domestic cricket in their respective countries.

Piling on runs every season is a must for a batsman to impress the selectors and is not at all an easy task. Let us now look at five active players who have the highest average in First class cricket.

Note: Players who have played at least 50 First class matches have been considered

#5 Virat Kohli (India)

The Indian skipper who represents Delhi in the domestic circuit made his First-class debut during the Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu at Delhi in November 2006. Kohli scored just 10 runs in that drawn game at the Feroz Shaw Kotla 12 years ago.

So far, he has played 101 First-class matches scoring 8243 runs at an average of 54.58 with his highest score being 243. The flamboyant Delhiite has 30 centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name in his First class cricket.

Having made his Test debut against West Indies at Jamaica in June 2011, Virat has so far played 69 Test matches for Team India scoring 5994 runs. After Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from Tests in December 2014, he took the Test captaincy from January 2015 against Australia in Sydney.

Currently, he is the number one ranked batsman in Tests and is India's second successful Test skipper with 22 wins in 38 matches behind MS Dhoni (27 wins in 60 matches). Kohli is now leading the team from the front- be it with his batting or captaincy and remains to be a pillar of strength for the Indian cricket team across formats.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Steven Smith Virat Kohli ICC Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
Top five batsmen with the highest average in...
RELATED STORY
3 Wicket-keepers with a minimum of 5 Catches in their...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could break Aaron Finch's world record T20I...
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket
RELATED STORY
Chance for Kohli to topple Smith in ICC rankings
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Sledging, Ball Tampering & More - McGrath...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at its Home: Top 5 Test-match victories at...
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us