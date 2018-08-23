Top 5 active players with the highest average in First class cricket

Virat Kohli

The First class cricket is a door to the National team for any player. Impressive performances in the First class tournaments, can grab the eyeballs of the selectors and earn the players a spot in the National side. Over the years, almost all players have raised through the ranks of domestic cricket in their respective countries.

Piling on runs every season is a must for a batsman to impress the selectors and is not at all an easy task. Let us now look at five active players who have the highest average in First class cricket.

Note: Players who have played at least 50 First class matches have been considered

#5 Virat Kohli (India)

The Indian skipper who represents Delhi in the domestic circuit made his First-class debut during the Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu at Delhi in November 2006. Kohli scored just 10 runs in that drawn game at the Feroz Shaw Kotla 12 years ago.

So far, he has played 101 First-class matches scoring 8243 runs at an average of 54.58 with his highest score being 243. The flamboyant Delhiite has 30 centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name in his First class cricket.

Having made his Test debut against West Indies at Jamaica in June 2011, Virat has so far played 69 Test matches for Team India scoring 5994 runs. After Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from Tests in December 2014, he took the Test captaincy from January 2015 against Australia in Sydney.

Currently, he is the number one ranked batsman in Tests and is India's second successful Test skipper with 22 wins in 38 matches behind MS Dhoni (27 wins in 60 matches). Kohli is now leading the team from the front- be it with his batting or captaincy and remains to be a pillar of strength for the Indian cricket team across formats.

