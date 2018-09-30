Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 all-rounders 

Top 5 / Top 10
184   //    30 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST

India clinch their seventh Asia Cup title
India clinch their seventh Asia Cup title

The Asia Cup 2018 ended with India clinching the title after a narrow last-ball win against Bangladesh. India, the unbeaten team of the tournament since the 2014 edition, faced a gutsy Bangladesh challenge in the final and with a great all-round performance, they managed to emerge victorious.

All-rounder, in fact, is a great asset a team can have as they can leave a mark both with the bat and ball. Asia cup too was filled with some stupendous all-round performances.

In this list, we will have a look at the five best all-rounders in the tournament, rank based on their performances.

#5 Mahmudullah

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Mahmudullah ranks fifth in the list

Albeit quite not in a good form, Mahmudullah managed to contribute to Bangladesh's overall performance. Apart from being economical, he picked up three wickets in six games and with the bat, he scored 156 at an average of 26 which includes a match-winning knock of 74 against Afghanistan in a must-win encounter.

#4 Mohammad Nabi

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  England v Afghanistan
Nabi ranks fourth in the list

Mohammad Nabi has been an integral part of the Afghanistan team since its associate days. This tournament too, Nabi pulled off some exceptional performance which made the journey of Afghanistan Cricket Team memorable.

Nabi picked up five wickets in as many games with an exceptional economy rate of 3.76. He was handy with the bat too as he scored 134 runs at an average of 26.80 which includes a blistering 56 ball 64 against India.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Kedar Jadhav ranks third in the list

Fondly called "The man with a golden arm", Kedar Jadhav proved his worth to the Indian team with some match-defining performances.

His three-fer against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage decimated Pakistan's batting line-up as they were bundled out for 162.

With India's top order in mercurial form, Jadhav could not get ample opportunity with the bat but he played vital knock in whatever opportunity he got.

In three innings he batted, he scored 70 runs with a strike rate of 87.50 which includes an unbeaten title-winning knock of 28 in the Asia Cup final. He was colossal with the ball as he picked 6 wickets in 6 games with an economy of 3.97.

