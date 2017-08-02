5 areas India need to improve

India were clinical at Galle but they aren't flawless.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 17:26 IST

India were convincing at Galle but still have a few holes to plug

It was a battle between David and Goliath. David, the underdog, lost an arm at the start of the battle on the famed grounds of Galle, failed to put up a fight and appeared as small as an ant in front of the giant Goliath. Goliath, powerful and huge, with famed victories at home, had lost to David on neutral territory in a competition two months ago and had landed on David's island to crush him. History says David beat Goliath but this is not history and hence Goliath had a different ending in store for us all.

For those of you who are still confused, we are talking about the battle between India and Sri Lanka. At one point in time, the matches were fought inch for inch but Sri Lanka have since been in rapid decline with their latest humiliation coming at Galle in the series opener last week.

India, led by Virat Kohli, were merciless and dominating. They were next to flawless in every aspect of the game and barely gave Lanka a sniff of even a draw.

As the teams prepare for the second Test at Colombo (SSC), Sri Lanka have a lot of thinking to do. But can India afford to relax? Are they really flawless? Here we take a look at five areas the Indian team could improve on.

#5 Sort out the opening conundrum

Dhawan shot into the limelight with his 190 but will he make way for KL Rahul?

Before the series, India had a clear idea of who their Test openers were - Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul. But both of them suffered injuries prior to the series and Abhinav Mukund, picked as the third opener for the tour, slotted into the starting XI while Shikhar Dhawan, dropped from the Test team a while back was recalled.

Dhawan smashed a cracking 190 while Mukund contributed with some spectacular fielding efforts aside from an 81 in the second innings. Now Rahul is fit for the second Test and India have a problem of plenty.

Do they stick with Dhawan and Mukund, who both made telling contributions or do they go with Rahul instead? If they choose Rahul, then who does he replace? What happens when Vijay comes back?

Several questions will haunt the selectors and Kohli in the next few Tests and how they answer them will go a long way in preparing them for their upcoming overseas assignments.