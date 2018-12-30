×
Top 5 batsmen in 2018 across all formats 

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Dec 2018, 10:24 IST

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

2018 is coming to an end and all top teams have begun preparing themselves for the World Cup. We have enjoyed many special innings from special batsmen this year and numerous records were broken.

England scoring 481 runs in 50 overs has showed how cricket has evolved into a batsman's game. There has been a lot of competition among batsmen and to stand out among the crowd requires something special.

Here are the five best batsmen in 2018 across all three formats.

#5 Joe Root

Joe Root
Joe Root

Apart from having a great time in the other two formats, England rose to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings in 2018. Joe Root, their talisman batsman, has undoubtedly been a major reason for their successes.

Root scored 948 runs in 13 Test matches averaging a solid 41.21 and even picked up 3 wickets. In the ODI format, he scored 946 runs in 24 matches at a great average of 59.12. His performances against India in the 3-match ODI series, where he scored 216 runs in 3 matches, were simply outstanding.

Although he didn't exactly have a great time in the 3 T20Is he took part in, Root scored a crucial 35 against Australia. He is ranked fifth in the ICC Test Rankings and fourth in ODI rankings.

Shreyas
ANALYST
Cricket and kabaddi are the 2 things which I can talk about without a break. A sports lover and die hard fan of KL Rahul and De Gea.
