Top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now

Kohli and Root: Two of the finest batsmen of the current generation

The contest between the bat and the ball never fails to amaze us. The game has escalated to a whole another level now and it is more intense than ever. When a sport is being played in the right intent and intensity, it is always good for the game as well as for the viewers. Aggression has come into the sport big time and most of us love it, don't we?

Aggression with the bat is a sight to watch but when bowlers throw down their terrifying stares, that's actual aggression and fun. For long, the gentleman's game has been dubbed as a batsmen game. It is true to an extent because we see scores as high as 600 in a Test, 400 in an ODI and 200 in a T20. Bowlers do have their own share of moments though.

Cricket can never be termed as a "batsmen game" or a "bowler's game" as no game is sealed until the last ball is bowled. Some quality encounters between the teams are always in the store for us and it is bound to improve even more.

Batsmen are key in defining the outcome of a match because the bowlers might be in the best of forms but if there is no score to defend, they really can't do much.

India, New Zealand, England, Australia, and South Africa are some quality batting sides and they are known to produce world-class batters. It should not come as a surprise to anyone if batsmen from any of these countries set the 2019 World Cup on fire. Let us have a look at the top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now.

1 / 6 NEXT