Top 5 Batting Performance In A World Cup Final

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.53K   //    06 Sep 2018, 16:13 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final


World Cup happens once in 4 years which brings in a lot of closely contested battle between bat and ball watched by millions around the globe. As the tournament progresses it’s important that every player would be keen to rise to the occasion to take his team across the line.

Eleven world cups have been played and 165 centuries have been recorded by 103 players from 15 different teams with Sachin Tendulkar leading the chart having 6 centuries to his name followed by Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara with five each.

The first century in the championship was scored by Dennis Amiss of England when he made 137 against India in 1975 and the recent one was by Steve Smith against India at the SCG in 2015.

There have been plenty of standout performances with the bat through the years but a century in the finals of a World Cup is every batsman’s dream. There have been some outstanding batting display in the finals of the championship and here are the top 5 performances:

#1 Sir Vivian Richard’s 138 against England in 1979 final

Image result for 1979 world cup final

The 1979 World Cup final was contested between England and West Indies at the Lord’s,London. The hosts put the opposition to bat after winning the toss. The pair of Greenidge and Haynes were back to the pavilion with Richards at the other end.

He had to stand firm at one end to take his team out of trouble and he did that perfectly. He had a 139-run stand with CL King and scored an amazing 138(4s-11 and 6s-3) off 157 balls which took the team to a decent total of 286 in 60 overs. The Windies pace attack were successful in defending the total and the Carribean team successfully defended their title.

1 / 5 NEXT
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
