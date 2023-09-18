Top 5 batting performances of Asia Cup 2023 ft. Virat Kohli 

On the back of a surreal bowling performance, Team India bamboozled Sri Lanka in the final to lift the Asia Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led unit registered a ten-wicket win at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

With Mohammed Siraj delivering a match-winning spell of 6/21, India bundled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs in the first innings. They eventually chased down the target without any hiccups and won the game with 263 balls remaining, India's biggest-ever win in ODI cricket.

Expand Tweet

While the summit fixture saw an exhilarating bowling display, the recently concluded tournament had its share of great batting performances as well. Various batters, throughout the tournament, shone and played spectacular knocks for their respective teams.

On that note, here are the top five batting performances from the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023.

#5 Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 112 runs off 119 vs Afghanistan in Group stages

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a century while opening [Getty Images]

After facing a defeat in their first game against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh were in need of a win against Afghanistan.

Despite opening the batting only once in ODIs previously, Mehidy Hasan Miraz came up with a resounding batting display and played a match-winning innings for Bangladesh.

Mehidy first stitched a 60-run partnership alongside Mohammad Naim before adding 215 runs for the third wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto. Both Mehidy and Shanto completed their respective hundreds in the innings, derailing the Afghani bowling attack.

Mehidy hit seven boundaries and three sixes in his knock of 112 before retiring hurt due to an injury to his finger. The talented all-rounder set a wonderful platform for Bangladesh, who piled up 334 runs in the first inning before winning the game by 89 runs.

#4 Kusal Mendis - 91 off 87 vs Pakistan in Super Fours

Sri Lanka won the game vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

In a thrilling encounter against Pakistan, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis played a terrific knock of 91 off 87 balls and helped his side win the game.

Mendis had a wonderful Asia Cup 2023, where he amassed 270 runs at an average of 45 across six innings. His best knock saw him dominate against the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammed Wasim Jr, and Shadab Khan.

Tasked with chasing down 252 runs in 42 overs in order to qualify for the final, Sri Lanka rode on the special innings put up by Mendis. The right-hander entered the crease when there was still some movement off the pitch for the Pakistani pacers but negotiated the early phase of the innings aptly.

Expand Tweet

However, with his ability to hit boundaries at will, Mendis kept the required run rate within the range and took Sri Lanka closer to the target. He agonizingly fell short of a deserving hundred but he laid down a perfect platform for Charith Asalanka (49*) to complete the historic chase for Sri Lanka.

#3 Mohammad Nabi - 65 off 32 vs Sri Lanka in Group stages

Mohammed Nabi played a blinder of an innings vs SL [Getty Images]

In what was the most ferocious knock of the tournament, Mohammad Nabi almost pulled off a heist for Afghanistan in their Group stage encounter against Sri Lanka.

At the innings break, Sri Lanka had set a target of 292, and Afghanistan had to reach the required total in 37.1 overs or else they would not advance to the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup.

With four wickets down at 121 in 19 overs, it looked bleak for the Afghans. However, the arrival of their former skipper Mohammad Nabi changed the complexion of the game.

Nabi tore into the Lankan attack and raced away to his 16th ODI fifty in only 24 balls, making it the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan player in ODIs. Hitting as many as six fours and five maximums, he went on a rampage and scored 65 runs in only 32 balls before getting holed out on a boundary.

Unfortunately for Afghanistan, it all went downhill for them after Nabi's dismissal. From a position of completing the chase within 37.1 overs, they eventually lost the plot and endured a two-run loss.

#2 Shubman Gill - 121 off 133 vs Bangladesh in Super Fours

Shubman Gill has enjoyed a stellar 2023 [Getty Images]

Another special knock that ended in vain: Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 121 during India's six-run loss against Bangladesh.

While the Indian management rested some big names in their clash against Bangladesh, Gill played the match and grabbed another opportunity to shine.

Chasing 266 for the win, Gill lost both Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma inside the first three overs. Gill had to start India's chase from scratch and begin to settle in.

Expand Tweet

The pitch in Colombo offered help to the Bangladeshi bowlers, who took full advantage and kept inflicting wickets regularly. While Gill kept his wicket intact at one end, he kept losing his partners.

Despite this, the talented opener continued to pile up runs before completing his fifth ODI tonne in 117 balls. In what was a beautiful batting display, Gill hit eight boundaries and five maximums.

Unfortunately for him, he failed to hit one cleanly and was caught by Towhid Hridoy at wide long-off. His dismissal put Bangladesh on the front foot, as they eventually bundled India out for 259 and won the game by six runs.

#1 Virat Kohli - 122 off 94 vs Pakistan in Super Fours

Virat Kohli completed his 13,000 ODI runs during his innings vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

Continuing his remarkable habit of scoring runs against Pakistan, Virat Kohli played a superb knock of 122* runs off 94 balls during a Super Four match between the two arch-rivals.

After the two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58), gave India a great start by adding 121 runs for the first wicket, Kohli entered the crease in the 17th over.

The match, however, was postponed to the reserve day (September 11) only after four overs due to persistent rain. On the reserve day, Kohli, who had a planned strategy, complemented KL Rahul effectively and put the Pakistani bowlers on the defensive.

Expand Tweet

Kohli paced his innings to perfection, reaching his fifty in 55 balls before going berserk in the back end of the innings. The modern-day legend hammered his next 72 runs off only 37 balls, hitting two fours and a six in the last three balls of the Indian innings.

Rahul also played a fantastic knock, scoring 111* runs on his comeback after an injury. In true Kohli fashion, he played his flicks and drives beautifully and found gaps at will. However, the best part of his innings was his continuous sprinting between the wickets.

Kohli's brilliant batting efforts helped Team India post a giant total of 356/2 on the board in their allotted 50 overs before bowling out Pakistan for just 128 to win the game by 228 runs.