Top 5 best bowling figures by left-arm spinners in ODIs

Vignesh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
661   //    16 Jul 2018, 19:51 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Left-arm spinners are typically conventional and not too appealing in style yet they own a vital impact in the world of cricket. They are often seen bamboozling batsmen with their repertory and guile with the 5-ounce leather.

But left-arm spinners are all not just orthodox with the conventional spinning of the ball between fingers. There are miniature, yet potential left-arm Chinaman bowlers, and the unorthodox left-arm wrist spinners. However, these varieties could wobble the batsman as the reading of their hand is really a tough job to do.

We have seen Kuldeep Yadav derail England in the first ODI at Trent Bridge as he went on to claim his career-best figures in ODI cricket. In the second ODI, he scalped three more wickets - though he was not able to give a victory to his side, he was vital. Now, let's take a look at the top-5 best performance of the left-arm tweakers in ODI format. I have fixed wickets and economy, to list them which means who holds the most wickets tops the list. Surprisingly there are three Indians in the top-5

Daniel Vettori 5 for 7 runs

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 3rd ODI
New Zealand v Bangladesh - 3rd ODI

Vettori is one of the finest craftsmen in the art of left-arm spin. He has all the varieties in his arsenal to threaten the batsmen. Vettori also had a lot of guile, his drift was another asset in his armoury which made it difficult for batsmen to pick.

He had his best figure in ODIs when he demolished a Bangladesh side for 95 all out in a 50-over game back in 2007 at Queenstown. Vettori wrecked Bangladesh hopes with a five-wicket haul. Bangladesh had no answer to Vettori - in the process, he became the first Kiwi left-arm spinner to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs.

He bowled just 6 overs at an economy of 1.16 all the while costing just 7 runs which proved to be a match-winning spell with two maidens. New Zealand humiliated the Bengal tigers in the second innings as they chased the target down in just under 6 overs - courtesy of McCullum's 80 off 31 mere balls, However, the performance of Vettori was adjudged as MOM and it holds the fifth spot of the listicle.

Stat: 6 - 2 - 7 - 5 - 1.16 against Bangladesh in 2007

(Order being Overs - Maidens - Runs - Wickets - Economy)


Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Kuldeep Yadav
