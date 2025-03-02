Top 5 best bowling figures for India in the Champions Trophy ft. Varun Chakravarthy

Team India have been one of the most successful sides in the Champions Trophy with two titles to their name. They were the joint winners in 2002 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni captained the side to another title victory in 2013.

On Sunday, the Men in Blue topped their respective points table to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2025 edition of the showpiece event. They posted 249 on the board and prevailed by 44 runs over New Zealand in Dubai. Now, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face the challenge of their arch nemesis Australia in the knockouts.

On that note, let's take a look at the finest bowling performance by an Indian bowler in the Champions Trophy history.

#5 Zaheer Khan - 4/45

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan played 200 ODIs and scalped 282 wickets for the Men in Blue. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup with 21 scalps, playing a key role in India's title victory.

Meanwhile, Zaheer picked up 15 wickets in his nine appearances in the Champions Trophy. His best figures of 4/45 came during the 2002 edition against Zimbabwe in Colombo.

Mohammad Kaif (111*) top-scored for India, as they posted 288 on the board. Zaheer's efforts paved the way for the side as they won the game by 14 runs.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar - 4/38

The legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar, ended his ODI career with 18,426 runs in 463 games. Besides, he contributed well with the ball as well, picking up 154 wickets.

Tendulkar picked up 14 wickets in 16 games in the Champions Trophy. His best figures of 4/38 came during the quarter-final game of the 1998 edition against Australia in Dhaka.

Sachin Tendulkar smashed 141 off 128 to help India post a 307-run total. Thereafter, he finished with figures of 4/38 to hand the side a 44-run win.

#3 Mohammed Shami - 5/53

The veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami returned to professional cricket after a gap of one year in November 2024.

Recently, he became the fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets and also the highest wicket-taker for the country in the ICC ODI events. Interestingly, during the same game, Shami finished with his best figures of 5/53 in the Champions Trophy.

Shami's fifer helped the Men in Blue to bundle out Bangladesh for 228. In response, India sealed the chase easily, with Shubman Gill scoring a century.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy - 5/42

Varun Chakravarthy was a new entrant into the list with his exceptional performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Playing his first game of the showpiece event, Chakravarthy stunned New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai.

India batted first and compiled a modest total of 249 on the board, with Shreyas Iyer (79) as the top-scorer. Thereafter, Chakravarthy spun the web around the Kiwi batters with figures of 5/42. As a result, India secured a 44-run victory.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - 5/36

Ravindra Jadeja holds the record for picking the best figures by an Indian bowler in the Champions Trophy. He achieved this feat during the 2013 edition in a clash against West Indies at The Oval.

Opener Johnson Charles (60) led the charge for the Caribbean team with his aggressive approach. However, he was dismissed by Jadeja, which helped the Indian team to keep things quiet. The left-arm spinner continued his impressive performance to grab figures of 5/36, as West Indies could only post 233 on the board.

Thereafter, Shikhar Dhawan (102*) was the top batter for India, as they completed the chase under 40 overs.

