Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    23 Jul 2018, 15:50 IST

As much as the game of cricket is about the simplistic, artful contest between bat and ball, we, as its ardent followers, have added different layers to it with passing time, with statistics being one of the most fundamental of them. Quantifying a player's ability with numbers is an age-old practice, but the mathematics of the game never ceases to amaze, even 140 years into Test cricket.

For a sport that is inclined more towards the batsmen, a five-wicket haul for a spinner is no mean feat, signifying much more than the fact that one person single-handedly managed to pocket half the side.

Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, with a six-for in the second innings of the Colombo Test, helped his side achieve a whitewash over South Africa, their first series win against them since 2006. In the process, he broke into the top-5 of a list filled with illustrious stars:

Here's the complete list of players with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket:

#5 Rangana Herath (34)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - 4th Day, 2nd Test

Rangana Herath's stop-start career, that started way back in 1999, finally took flight after Muttiah Muralitharan bowed out of the game. The left-arm spinner had a huge void to fill but kept delivering the goods like a relentless workaholic, picking up wickets in bucketfuls, even with his age crossing 35.

From 2000 to 2004, there was a whole chunk of four years in his career where he did not play a single Test. During that time, Muttiah Muralitharan was at the peak of his powers. A similar absence took place between 2005 and 2008, and it seemed as if Herath would be gone for good, but the way his career picked up a the turn of the decade is an engrossing tale in itself.

He's gone past 40 now but still continues to be a vital cog in the Lankan side that is struggling in Tests after the departure of several experienced stalwarts. Having already gone past Daniel Vettori as the leading wicket-taking left-arm spinner in Tests, he has very little left to achieve in the game on an individual level but added another feather to his cap by picking up his 34th five-wicket haul in Tests, entering into the top-5 of the list after Sri Lanka's whitewash over South Africa.

He plans to retire after the England series later this year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Rangana Herath
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Stats: Keshav Maharaj breaks all-time Test record on...
RELATED STORY
Rangana Herath to retire from Test cricket after one last...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Dean Elgar rues conditions provided in practice match
RELATED STORY
Hashim Amla- A wristy wizard
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi returns...
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricketing fraternity reacts to South...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us