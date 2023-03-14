Top 5 bowling performances of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded today with India winning the intense Test series 2-1. India won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi quite convincingly, and at that point it seemed like Australia were in for a whitewash.

However, the Australians displayed a lot of character and determination to win the third Test in Indore. The final game in Ahmedabad, though, was a stalemate as it was played on a benign pitch with really nothing in it for the bowlers.

Over the course of the series, fans of the game were treated to some phenomenal cricket by two of the best sides in the world. Individuals from both sides put up some sensational performances in conditions that weren't the easiest.

Here’s a look at the top five bowling performances of the Border-Gavaskar Series:

#5 Ravindra Jadeja - 5/47 (Nagpur)

Jadeja was simply brilliant on his international comeback

Ravindra Jadeja, who made a comeback to international cricket in the first Test match in Nagpur, showed no signs of rustiness as he claimed five wickets on the first day of the game. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, but they got off to a terrible start, losing both their openers with just two runs on the board.

Senior batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then shared an 82-run stand for the third wicket, and they looked in pretty good touch. Jadeja came to India's rescue as he first got rid of Labuschagne and new batsman Matt Renshaw in consecutive deliveries.

A few overs later, he got the better of modern-day great Smith as well. He also picked up the wickets of a well-set Peter Handscomb and tailender Todd Murphy. Jadeja's brilliant performance dismantled the Aussies and helped India get off to a good start in the series.

#4 Matt Kuhnemann - 5/16 (Indore)

Matt Kuhnemann's phenomenal performance in the first innings of the Indore Test set up a fantastic and memorable win for the visitors. India won the toss and opted to bat first, which proved to be a bad decision.

Kuhnemann, who had made his debut in the previous game in Delhi, ripped India apart with his clever bowling. He picked up the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer.

The spinner also got rid of Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav to help the Aussies dismiss India for a paltry score of 109. His final figures read 5-16 off 9 overs, and Australia won this game by 9 wickets.

#3 Todd Murphy - 7/124 (Nagpur)

Murphy had a brilliant initiation to Test cricket

22-year-old Todd Murphy had the experience of just seven first-class games before embarking on the India tour.

He was handed his Baggy Green ahead of the first Test in Nagpur and immediately made an impact, claiming seven wickets in India's only innings in the game.

He returned figures of 7-124 and picked up the massive wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja during the innings.

He bowled with supreme control throughout the innings, and one could be forgiven for believing that he was the experienced spinner and not Nathan Lyon.

#2 Nathan Lyon - 8/64 (Indore)

Nathan Lyon's returns in Indore ensured that the Aussies did not have to chase a huge total

Nathan Lyon, arguably Australia's best ever off-spinner, put up a performance for the ages in the Indore Test, which helped Australia cement their authority on the game.

India made just 109 in the first innings, following which the visitors responded with 197 runs. The visitors had a sizable lead, but India couldn't be taken lightly, especially in their own conditions.

In the second innings, Lyon ensured that India did not get enough runs to challenge the Aussies. He picked up figures of 8-64, which included the massive wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia eventually bowled India out for just 163 runs before chasing down a small target to win the game by nine wickets.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin - 6/91 (Ahmedabad)

Ashwin picked up 6 wickets on a lifeless surface, which is testimony to his greatness

On what was the flattest and most benign pitch that one could have asked for, India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in conditions that were a batter's paradise. He initially dismissed opener Travis Head, who was looking dangerous, and later helped India get rid of the lower-order batters.

To add to his six wickets, Ashwin conceded only 91 runs in 47.2 overs on a pitch that offered nothing for the bowlers. No other bowler from either side managed to take more than three wickets, which goes to show how well Ashwin bowled.

Poll : 0 votes