Top 5 Bowling performances of WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League concluded with Mumbai Indians winning the title after beating Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 26).

Throughout the tournament, we witnessed some spectacular performances from some high-quality players in some high-octane situations.

Here, we look at the top five bowling performances in this edition of WPL 2023.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (5-15 vs GGT)

In the ninth game of the tournament between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp demolished the Giants with the ball. She picked up five wickets while giving up just 15 runs in her quota of four overs.

The 33-year-old's sensational spell in the powerplay helped the Capitals reduce the Giants to 31-5 at the end of the six-over mark. As a result, Gujarat could only make 105 runs and Delhi chased the total down comfortably without losing a single wicket.

#2 Saika Ishaque (4-11 vs GGT)

The Field @thefield_in #WPL2023 #GGvMI



Saika Ishaque: 4/11 🏽



What a night for the left-arm spinner. Harmanpreet Kaur with a sensational innings and then a memorable bowling performance as MI win by 143 runs.



scroll.in/field/1045049/… Saika Ishaque: 4/11What a night for the left-arm spinner. Harmanpreet Kaur with a sensational innings and then a memorable bowling performance as MI win by 143 runs. #WPL2023 #GGvMI Saika Ishaque: 4/11 👌🏽What a night for the left-arm spinner. Harmanpreet Kaur with a sensational innings and then a memorable bowling performance as MI win by 143 runs.scroll.in/field/1045049/… https://t.co/kkufaO1eTm

In the first game of WPL 2023, the Mumbai Indians notched up 207 runs on the board in the first innings. In response, Gujarat were bowled out for a paltry score of 64 as they conceded the game by 143 runs. The chief architect of Gujarat's doom with the bat was Mumbai's left-arm spinner Saiqa Ishaque.

Ishaque claimed figures of 4-11 in 3.1 overs. She picked up the huge wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham and in her second spell, she got rid of Mansi Joshi and Monica Patel.

#3 Tara Norris (5-29 vs RCB)

Nic Savage @nic_savage1



The American seamer has just taken the first five-wicket haul in Women’s Premier League history, finishing with 5/29 from four overs.



She’s also the first Association cricketer to play in the tournament.



I hope the WBBL clubs are watching…



#WPL2023 Tara Norris, take a bow.The American seamer has just taken the first five-wicket haul in Women’s Premier League history, finishing with 5/29 from four overs.She’s also the first Association cricketer to play in the tournament.I hope the WBBL clubs are watching… Tara Norris, take a bow.The American seamer has just taken the first five-wicket haul in Women’s Premier League history, finishing with 5/29 from four overs.She’s also the first Association cricketer to play in the tournament.I hope the WBBL clubs are watching…#WPL2023 https://t.co/13pncO8bgw

In a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi's Tara Norris claimed figures of 5-29. Her wickets included those of Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Heather Knight and helped her side get the better of RCB.

In pursuit of 224, RCB got off to a decent enough start before Norris' bowling in the middle overs destroyed them. Her performance helped her earn the Player of the Match award.

#4 Issy Wong (4-15 vs UPW)

In the eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, Issy Wong stood up for her team and produced a bowling performance that helped her side emerge victorious. MI notched up 182 runs in the first innings, which was always going to be tough to chase for UPW.

Wong ensured that her team was in the driver's seat in the contest as she picked up the wickets of the dangerous Alyssa Healy and a well-set Kiran Navgire. She later picked up two more wickets as MI dismissed UPW for just 110 and won the game by 72 runs.

#5 Kim Garth (5-36 vs UPW)

Nic Savage @nic_savage1



The Australian went unsold in last month’s WPL Auction.



#WPL2023 Kim Garth, who was added to the Gujarat Giants squad over the weekend, has taken 5/36 on Women’s Premier League debut against the UP Warriorz.The Australian went unsold in last month’s WPL Auction. Kim Garth, who was added to the Gujarat Giants squad over the weekend, has taken 5/36 on Women’s Premier League debut against the UP Warriorz.The Australian went unsold in last month’s WPL Auction.#WPL2023 https://t.co/Bz7yizEwnr

In the third game of the tournament, Gujarat Giants were up against UP Warriorz, which was Kim Garth's maiden WPL game. The Giants posted 169 runs on the board in the first innings, which was followed by Garth putting the Warriorz on the backfoot from the start.

The 26-year-old got rid of Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire and Tahlia McGrath to reduce UPW to 88-5. She later picked up one more wicket but unfortunately for her and her team, Grace Harris batted out of her skin to help UP Warriorz win the game.

Poll : 0 votes