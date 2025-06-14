Top 5 bowling spells of WTC 2023-25 cycle ft. Jasprit Bumrah 

The 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) came to a close, with South Africa lifting the mace following a sensational comeback win against Australia in the final at Lord's. The win marks the end of a 27-year wait for the Proteas in search of ICC silverware, having last won the ICC Knockout Cup in 1998.

Ad

Despite the emergence of Bazball, and more teams looking to be more proactive in terms of run-scoring in general, it was the bowlers who had the louder say in the two-year cycle. The batting-centric ideology that has dominated the white-ball formats has not crept into the longest format yet, as bowlers, pacers, and spinners alike have had their moment in the sunshine of late.

The two-year cycle was packed with some memorable bowling displays across all kinds of conditions and situations. On that note, let us take a look at the top five bowling spells of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Ad

Trending

Honorable mentions: Sajid Khan, Matt Henry, Gus Atkinson, Prabath Jayasuriya, and Scott Boland

#1 Mitchell Santner (7-43; 2nd Test vs India; MCA Stadium, Pune)

Many overseas spinners have left their impression on the subcontinent, but only a few of them can say that their efforts led to a series win in India. Mitchell Santner's historic 13-wicket haul in the second Test against the Men in Blue in Pune, seven of which came in the first innings, sealed the Blackcaps' unassailable lead. This marked India's first series loss at home since 2012.

Ad

Having missed the first Test, the left-arm spinner terrorized the Indian batting unit with a spell of 7-43. The hosts were shot out for just 156 in the first innings following a combination of questionable shot selection and relentless, accurate bowling led by Santner.

The left-arm spinner castled Virat Kohli for just 1, and also got some other key wickets like those of Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan to leave India in deep trouble. He was named the Player of the Match in the historic win, which arguably kick-started Team India's free fall.

Ad

#2 Marco Jansen (7-13; 1st Test vs Sri Lanka; Kingsmead, Durban)

The left-arm pacer has been consistent for South Africa in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, proving to be the ideal new-ball partner for Kagiso Rabada. His angle, ability to extract bounce, and swing the ball have helped the Proteas a long way in their journey to the finals.

One of the highlights for South Africa in the cycle was when they skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 42 in the first innings in Durban. The Proteas needed a strong response from the bowlers after posting 191 in the first innings. Jansen led the charge, picking up a five-wicket haul in just six overs of his spell as Sri Lanka could not deal with Jansen's full incoming deliveries.

Ad

Either nicking to the slip cordon or getting bowled by the inswingers, the visitors collapsed in a heap to record their lowest-ever Test score. Jansen stepped up with four wickets in the second innings as well to complete his 10-wicket haul. South Africa won the contest by 233 runs to begin their march towards the final.

#3 Noman Ali (8-42; 2rd Test vs England; Multan)

Pakistan looked like a lost outfit after losing the series opener to England at home in 2024. However, some radical decisions, including the use of rank turners for the latter part of the series, proved to be a game changer.

Ad

Noman Ali and Sajid Khan terrorized the England batters on the Multan dustbowl in the second Test of the series. While Sajid Khan stepped up with a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, his fellow veteran bowling partner took the primary role in the second innings, bagging a rare eight-fer.

England had no answers to the left-arm spinner on a crumbling Day 4 pitch as he ran through the batting unit. Ben Stokes and co. were bowled out for 144 while trying to chase down 297 in the fourth innings.

Ad

#4 Jasprit Bumrah (6-45; 2nd Test vs England; Vishakapatnam)

The second-highest wicket-taker of the 2023-25 WTC cycle, Jasprit Bumrah, has a list of exceptional performances in recent times. However, considering the impact on match result and conditions, his spell against England in Vishakapatnam stands out, although his performances in the Border-Gavaskar series are not far behind.

Rarely does a fast bowler command such authority on subcontinent pitches. Bumrah dictated the proceedings, bowled some unplayable deliveries to Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes with an incredible exhibition of reverse swing bowling. The spearhead's six-fer ensured England were restricted to 253 in the first innings, handing India a mammoth lead in the process.

Ad

Bumrah stepped up in the fourth innings as well, picking up three crucial wickets as India bounced back to level the series 1-1.

#5 Shamar Joseph (7-68; 2nd Test vs Australia, The Gabba, Brisbane)

West Indies had a slim chance of scripting history after posting a relatively competitive target of 216 in the final innings of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane. Their hopes were dwindling as Steve Smith was leading the charge, as the score read 113-2.

Ad

With Australia needing just over 100 runs to complete yet another clean sweep at home, Shamar Joseph came into the picture. The raw pacer, playing only his second Test, came in and bowled the spell of his life, that too with an injured toe after being hit during batting.

Joseph dismissed Cameron Green and Travis Head in consecutive deliveries to instill some hope into the Caribbean side. He bowled with heart to clinch five of the remaining six wickets to guide the Men in Maroon to a historic eight-run victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news