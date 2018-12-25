Top 5 Boxing Day Tests of all time

Virender Sehwag played a memorable 195-run knock during the 2003 Boxing Day Test

The ongoing 4-match Test series between Indian and Australia is nicely poised and the third Test match of the series is all set to begin from 26th December, i.e Boxing day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Boxing Day Test match is one of the most awaited events in a calendar year for the cricket fans. The first-ever Boxing Day Test was played in 1913, between England and South Africa. The MCG hosted a Boxing Day Test for the very first time in 1950 between England and Australia.

However, it was only after 1980 that the event became a regular feature on the cricketing calendar. Since then, apart from 1989, a Test match has always been played on the Boxing Day in Australia. These days, New Zealand and South Africa, two more teams in the Southern Hemisphere, also organize Boxing Day Tests.

Here, we take a look at 5 of the most thrilling encounters that have taken place on the Boxing Day.

5. New Zealand vs Pakistan (2003 at Wellington)

Shoaib Akhtar traps Stephen Fleming lbw

The first Test match had ended in a draw and the winner of this Test match would have gone on to claim the 2-match Test series. Kiwi captain Stephen Fleming won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

New Zealand lost wickets at the top but were kept in the game by a fighting half-century from opener Mark Richardson. He was ably supported by all-rounder Jacob Oram who fell just 3 runs short of a hundred as the Kiwis were bowled out for 366 runs.

In reply, Pakistani batsmen struggled against the pace of Ian Butler who picked up 6 wickets to bundle Pakistan out for just 196 runs. With a healthy lead of 170 runs on hand, the Kiwis looked all set to clinch the 2-match series but were left stunned by a fiery spell of fast bowling by speedster Shoaib Akhtar who picked up 6 wickets to send the Kiwis packing for just 103 runs.

Chasing an improbable target of 274 runs in the fourth innings, Pakistan got through with fifties from Yasir Hameed, Mohammad Yousuf and Inzamam ul Haq and went on to claim a famous away series win.

