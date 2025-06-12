Top 5 captains with the most five-fers in Test cricket ft. Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins delivered a sensational performance with the ball in the second innings of the 2025 WTC final at Lord's. South Africa and Australia are contesting in the final, which began on Wednesday, June 11.

Ad

In the first innings, Australia were bundled out for just 212 runs as the South African pacers dominated on the opening day of the game. However, Australia fought back to dismiss the Proteas for just 138 in the second innings to turn the game on its head, taking a crucial 74-run lead heading into the third innings.

Skipper Pat Cummins led the charge with a brilliant spell. He picked up six wickets in the innings, giving away just 28 runs from 18.1 overs. Cummins bagged the wickets of Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada.

Ad

Trending

In the process, Pat Cummins overtook Bishan Singh Bedi in a unique list. That said, here is a look at the top five captains with most five-fers in Test cricket.

England v Windies - Source: Getty

Former West Indies captain and legendary fast bowler Courtney Walsh is among the biggest names in world cricket history as far as bowlers are concerned. Walsh played 132 Tests for the West Indies and picked up 519 wickets at an average of 24.44 with 22 five-wicket hauls.

Ad

He is fifth on this list and as a captain in Test matches, bagged seven five-wicket fauls in his career. The legendary pacer had led the West Indies in 22 matches in the longest format as captain.

#4 Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi - Source: Getty

Former Indian left-arm spinner, late Bishan Singh Bedi, is fourth on this list. Bishan Singh Bedi played 67 Tests for India and picked up 266 wickets at an average of 28.71 with 14 five-wicket hauls. When he retired, he was India's leading wicket-taker in the longest format.

Ad

He captained India in 22 Tests between 1975 and 1979, taking over from the great Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. During his time as Test captain, Bishan Singh Bedi bagged as many as eight five-wicket hauls.

#3 Pat Cummins

South Africa v Australia - ICC World Test Championship Final 2025: Day Two - Source: Getty

Current Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins, who previously had eight five-wicket hauls to his name as captain in the longest format, overtook Bishan Singh Bedi to move to number three on this elite list with his five-fer against South Africa in the 2025 WTC final.

Ad

Pat Cummins now has nine five-wicket hauls as Test captain in his career. The Australian quick has played 67 Tests and has 294 wickets at an average of 22.43 with 13 five-wicket hauls so far (67 being the ongoing 2025 WTC final). He also broke several records with his stunning performance against South Africa.

Fifth Test: England v Australia - Day Four - Source: Getty

Former Australian all-rounder, late Richie Benaud, is second on this list. The legendary cricketer was among the most influential players of his time back in the day. From 1958 to 1963, he led Australia in 28 Tests. Australia dominated under his leadership and never lost a single series.

Ad

As Test captain, Richie Benaud picked up nine five-wicket hauls and is above Pat Cummins having played fewer Tests. Benaud represented Australia in 63 Tests in his career and bagged 248 wickets at an average of 27.03 with 16 five-wicket hauls overall.

#1 Imran Khan

Former Pskustan captain Imran Khan - Source: Getty

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Imran Khan tops the list of most five-wicket hauls by a captain in Tests. From 1982-1992, Imran Khan led Pakistan in 48 Test matches.

As Test captain, the former all-rounder bagged 12 five-wicket hauls, which is the most by any bowler to date. Overall, Imran Khan played 88 Tests in his international career and picked up 362 wickets at an average of 22.81 with 23 five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️