Top 5 catches by Rahul Dravid during his career

Rahul Dravid has arguably been one of the best batters India have ever produced in Tests as well as ODIs. Amassing more than 24000 runs in international cricket is no mean feat and Dravid has scored most of them in crunch situations.

While Dravid was always the 'Mr. Dependable' for Team India with the bat, he was also an incredible fielder. He also holds the record for the highest number of catches taken by a player in Test history (210).

Not just in the slips, Dravid took absolute stunners at many other positions in the inner circle. Some of them have also changed the momentum in favor of India, such was his impact on the field.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five best catches taken by Rahul Dravid throughout his career:

#5 Herschelle Gibbs - c Rahul Dravid b Javagal Srinath - 1996

Arguably one of the best all-rounders South Africa has produced, Lance Klusener marked his debut in stunning fashion with an eight-wicket haul to give South Africa a famous win against India at Kolkata in 1996.

But there was another debutant in that game in the form of Herschelle Gibbs, who didn't have the best of starts to his career. One of the main reasons for the same was Dravid in the field.

Gibbs tried to defend a delivery from Javagal Srinath, but the extra bounce did him and the ball looped towards short leg. Dravid moved swiftly and caught it inches from the ground to send back Gibbs.

#4 Saleem Malik - c Rahul Dravid b Sunil Joshi, 1999

Arguably Pakistan's best performance on Indian soil till date came in the 1999 Test at Chennai. Despite Sachin Tendulkar's heroic effort of 136 in the second innings, India fell short of their target by just 12 runs. Even the crowd in Chennai applauded Pakistan for their brilliant performance.

While Tendulkar received the Man of the Match for his valiant effort, Rahul Dravid left his mark on the game with a brilliant piece of fielding in the game. In Pakistan's second innings, Salim Malik was batting well and threatened to post a huge target.

However, he tried to cut a delivery from left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi and could only find Dravid's outstretched left-hand at first slip. It was an incredible catch, adding to the fact that it was Dravid's weaker side.

#3 Damien Martyn - c Rahul Dravid b Sachin Tendulkar, 2003

One of India's most famous overseas wins still remains their first Test win at Adelaide in 2003 against the mighty Australians. Dravid was the player of the match, scoring 305 runs in the game and being dismissed just once.

However, he also contributed to the field with a stunning catch at a crucial juncture in the game. Damien Martyn stabilized Australia's second innings after they were 44/3 at one point.

Arnab Mukherjee @ArnabMu89036875

@BCCI #Indvsaus #memories We all know Rahul Dravid for his incredible patients and tremendous batting skills. But we haven't gave that much importance to his fielding specially the catching abilities .He had safe pair of hands too. Just watch this stunner in the slip. We all know Rahul Dravid for his incredible patients and tremendous batting skills. But we haven't gave that much importance to his fielding specially the catching abilities .He had safe pair of hands too. Just watch this stunner in the slip. @BCCI #Indvsaus #memories https://t.co/RBB4PDfcCQ

But Dravid's stunning one-handed grab in slips off Tendulkar's bowling sent Martyn back to the pavilion and ensured that India had a modest total to chase.

#2 Mark Waugh - c Rahul Dravid b Harbhajan Singh, 2001

While India won the historic 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia, they sealed the series with the win in Chennai and Harbhajan Singh was the talk of the town.

The off-spinner single-handedly destroyed the Australian batting in that series and established himself as a star.While Rahul Dravid played hir role in that marathon partnership with VVS Laxman in Kolkata, he also took a blinder off Harbhajan's bowling.

Arnab Mukherjee @ArnabMu89036875

@bcci #historicseries If bhajji truned the series with the ball for India in that epic series then some sharp catches have certainly helped the cause .This spectacular effort by 'The wall' proofs the point .@bcci #indvsaus2001 If bhajji truned the series with the ball for India in that epic series then some sharp catches have certainly helped the cause .This spectacular effort by 'The wall' proofs the point .@bcci #indvsaus2001 #historicseries https://t.co/QTxULG7lhK

Mark Waugh tried to work the ball behind the square, but Dravid was sharp at leg slip as he dove to his right and completed a brilliant catch.

#1 Moin Khan - c Rahul Dravid b Javagal Srinath, 2000

India had a forgetful tour of Australia in 1999/2000 as despite Tendulkar's best efforts, his team were whitewashed 3-0 in the Tests. India were also disappointing in the tri-series that included Pakistan.

But Dravid once again provided a moment in the field that is still remembered to date. Not many would associate Dravid with being a good square leg fielder. But the duo of himself and Srinath produced magic once again against Pakistan.

Pritam Guha @peezee31 #lockdownindia provided me with the time to go back through some classic catches and here is one ! Jaffer by Dravid. #lockdownindia provided me with the time to go back through some classic catches and here is one ! Jaffer by Dravid. https://t.co/t6GJKOrVD9

Wicketkeeper Moin Khan tried to pull a short-pitched delivery from Srinath towards square leg, but Dravid pounced on it and took a stunning catch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far