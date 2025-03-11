Top 5 most economical spells by an Indian in ICC ODI finals ft. Ravindra Jadeja

The 2025 Champions Trophy final concluded on Sunday, March 9, with India beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai. India won the tournament being unbeaten throughout, winning all their games.

Ad

Bowling first, they restricted New Zealand to 251/7 from their 50 overs in the final. The Men in Blue then chased it down in 49 overs with four wickets remaining to be crowned champions. This is the third time that India won the Champions Trophy in the history of the tournament.

India's bowlers played a massive role throughout the tournament, particularly the spinners, even in the final. While Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each, Ravindra Jadeja scalped one but was the most economical of the lot.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us look at the top five most economical spells (minimum of 10 overs) by an Indian bowler in the final of an ICC ODI event (World Cup plus Champions Trophy).

Top 5 most economical spells by an Indian in ICC ODI finals

#5 Ravindra Jadeja (1/30 from 10 overs)

As mentioned above, Ravindra Jadeja was brilliant with the ball in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. As the Men in Blue restricted New Zealand to 251/7, Jadeja played a key role with his incredible spell.

Ad

He returned with figures of 1/30 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of just 3.00 including the wicket of Tom Latham. Jadeja kept things tight in the middle and put the pressure on the batters with his bowling.

#4 Harbhajan Singh (3/27 from 10 overs)

Harbhajan Singh (centre) during the 2002 Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

During the first day of the 2002 Champions Trophy final between India and Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka batted first and got to 244/5 from 50 overs. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Sourav Ganguly and his men.

Ad

Harbhajan picked up three wickets, including the big ones of Marvin Atapattu, Kumar Sangakkara and Aravinda de Silva. He gave away only 27 runs from 10 overs including a maiden at an economy rate of just 2.70.

#3 Madan Lal (3/31 from 12 overs)

Former Indian pacer Madan Lal played a key role in India's triumph over the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final. He picked up the big wickets of Desmond Haynes, Sir Vivian Richards and Larry Gomes while defending just 183 runs.

Ad

Madan Lal returned with figures of 3/31 and bowled 12 overs, thus maintaining an economy rate of just 2.58. He not only kept things under control but also chipped in with massive wickets in the iconic final.

#2 Roger Binny (1/23 from 10 overs)

Former all-rounder and current BCCI president Roger Binny also played an important role in the 1983 World Cup final. Binny bowled a vital spell which also included the massive wicket of former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd.

Ad

He gave away just 23 runs from his 10 overs and even bowled a maiden over in his magnificent spell. It was a huge blow in the context of the game and he also kept things extremely tight under pressure.

#1 Kapil Dev (1/21 from 11 overs)

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Delhi - Source: Getty

Probably among the greatest all-rounders of all time, former Indian captain Kapil Dev tops this list. He led throughout the 1983 World Cup, including the final.

In the final, he bowled 11 overs and conceded just 21 runs at an economy rate of just 1.90 while also bowling four maiden overs. Kapil Dev picked up the wicket of the great Andy Roberts towards the backend of the innings. He still holds the record for the most economic spell by an Indian in the final of an ICC ODI event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news