Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for India in ODIs

A closer look at some of the most embarrassing losses that India have suffered in their ODI history.

S Samaddar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 13:19 IST

Sunil Gavaskar

Embarrassing defeats are part and parcel of the game for most sides and considering the fact that India is one of the older international sides in the game, they have had their fair share of those in ODI cricket. In the early years of ODI cricket, India struggled to adapt to the game in the early years but the 1983 World Cup win changed all that and gradually they became a force.

That being said, there have been plenty of embarrassing reverses throughout the course of their existence as an ODI side and some of them will forever be remembered as dark days in the history of Indian cricket. Over the last decade and a half, India have been one of the world’s top limited-overs teams and despite their dominance in the format, there are some games that team would like to forget. Here is a look at some of the most forgettable games from India’s ODI cricket history.

#5 202 run defeat against England at Lord’s, 1975

No one quite expected India to win the World Cup but the sort of show they put up in the 1st game of the inaugural event at Lord’s against England will forever be remembered for being one of the most shambolic performances from the team in ODI cricket. However, what unfolded that day remains a display that is often mocked to this day. England batted first and made a barely believable 334/7 in 60 overs, thanks to a brutal 137 (147 balls, 18 fours) from Dennis Amiss. Keith Fletcher made 68 as well and the bowling attack had no answers to England’s assault.

In their chase, India seemed to have surrendered the game from the outset and former great Sunil Gavaskar’s innings is still regarded as one of the worst innings ever played in ODI cricket. He batted from start to finish, faced 174 balls and scored 36 runs by the time India’s innings ended at 136 for 3 in 60 overs. It was a farcical performance and no doubt one of the most embarrassing.