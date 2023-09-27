Top 5 expensive figures by Jasprit Bumrah in ODI cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most lethal pace bowlers in Indian cricket history. The fast bowler has made a name for himself with his excellent bowling performances across all three formats of the game. He is one of the few bowlers who can hit yorkers and also bowl slower ones to perfection in the death overs.

While Jasprit Bumrah has been enormously successful in ODI cricket, there have been a few matches, where he went for big runs as well. The batters know about his strengths and weaknesses. A few batters have managed to score big against Bumrah as well.

In this listicle now, we will look at the top five most expensive figures by Jasprit Bumrah in ODI cricket history.

#5. Jasprit Bumrah goes for 73 runs in 10 overs - 1/73 vs. AUS, 2020

India toured Australia for a three-match ODI series in late 2020. It was India's first international series in a long time due to the COVID-19 break, and most of the players found it a little difficult to perform at their previous level.

Bumrah had a forgettable series against Australia. He bowled 10 overs in the first ODI of the series at the SCG, where he leaked 73 runs. The Aussie batters hit nine fours off his bowling, while Bumrah's only victim was Aaron Finch, who scored 114 runs.

#4. Australia destroy Bumrah again in Sydney - 1/79 vs. AUS, 2020

Two days later, India and Australia battled in the second ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah leaked runs at more than seven per over once again. This time, he finished with 1/79 in 10 overs.

Notably, one of the 10 overs bowled by Bumrah was a maiden. Still, Australia scored 79 runs against him in that match. He gave away nine fours and a six, with his lone wicket being that of Marnus Labuschagne.

#3. England scored big against Bumrah in Pune - 2/79 vs. ENG, 2017

England toured India for an ODI series in early 2017. It was a high-scoring series, with more than 700 runs being scored in the first one-dayer hosted by Pune. Jasprit Bumrah leaked 79 runs in his 10 overs.

Bumrah did manage to take the wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes, but he finished with an economy rate of almost eight. He bowled one wide and two no-balls in his 10-over spell.

#2. Australia scored 81 against Jasprit Bumrah in Rajkot - 3/81 vs. AUS, 2023

Bumrah recorded his joint-most expensive bowling figures in the third ODI between India and Australia today (September 27). The right-arm quick went for 81 runs in his 10 overs on a flat deck at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The Aussies smacked him for 10 fours and two sixes. Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey were the three batters who lost their wickets to Bumrah.

#1. England scored at 9 runs per over against Bumrah - 2/81 vs. ENG, 2017

As mentioned earlier, the India vs England series in 2017 produced high-scoring encounters. In the second ODI of the series played at the Barabati Stadium, England's batters scored 81 runs in just nine overs bowled by Bumrah.

India had to defend a 392-run target. Bumrah bagged Alex Hales and Chris Woakes' wickets, but he ended with an economy rate of nine. A good performance from the other bowlers ensured that India won by 15 runs.