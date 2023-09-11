Top 5 expensive spells of Shaheen Shah Afridi in ODI cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi had a forgettable outing in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India during the Super Fours round. The left-arm pacer of Pakistan conceded 79 runs and picked up only a solitary wicket in his 10-over spell.

When India and Pakistan met in the group stage of the tournament, Shaheen Shah Afridi troubled the Men in Blue a lot. He bagged the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja and ended with figures of 4/35 in 10 overs.

The Indian batters arrived in Colombo with better preparation and scored 79 runs off Afridi's bowling. This was not the first time the left-arm pacer conceded more than 60 runs in an ODI match. Here's a look at his top five most expensive bowling spells in ODI cricket.

#5 England batters destroy Shaheen Shah Afridi - 0/78, July 13, 2021

Pakistan toured England for a three-match ODI series in July 2021. Unfortunately, England's squad had to be shuffled entirely at the last moment due to COVID-19 issues but the side still pulled off a 3-0 series win.

In the final ODI of the series played in Birmingham, England's batters bossed Shaheen Afridi. They smacked 78 runs off his 10 overs without giving a single wicket. England chased down a 332-run target in that contest at Edgbaston.

#4 India dominate Shaheen Shah Afridi - 1/79, September 10-11, 2023

The most recent spell of Afridi ranks fourth on this list. The left-arm fast bowler gave away 79 runs in his 10 overs and picked up only one wicket. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tackled his left-arm pace to perfection.

Afridi had an expensive economy rate of 7.9 runs per over. He bowled 27 dot deliveries but the Indian batters smacked him for 11 fours and a six at the R Premadasa Stadium.

#3 England score 80 runs against Afridi - 1/80, May 11, 2019

Before the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan reached England for a five-match ODI series against the home side. Shaheen Afridi had a forgettable outing in that series as he went for 80 or more runs in three matches.

The first instance came in the second ODI of the series hosted by Southampton. England scored 373/3 in 50 overs, with Jos Buttler blasting a 55-ball 110*. Afridi returned with figures of 1/80, conceding seven fours and three maximums.

#2 Afridi takes 4 wickets but leaks 82 runs - 4/82, May 19, 2019

Later in the series, Afridi bowled a spell of 4/82 in his 10 overs. He picked up the wickets of James Vince, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes and David Willey but the England batters managed to score at 8.2 runs per over off his bowling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled 25 dot deliveries in Leeds but England scored 82 runs off the other 35 balls. The home side were in a destructive mood as they hit eight fours and three sixes.

#1 England chase 359 as Shaheen Shah Afridi leaks 83 - 0/83, May 14, 2019

The England batters would have given Shaheen Afridi a couple of sleepless nights during the five-match ODI series in 2019. In the third ODI of the series played in Bristol, the England batters tore apart the Pakistan bowling attack and chased a massive target of 359 runs.

Shaheen Afridi was the most expensive bowler for the visitors. He bowled 10 overs, leaked 83 runs and failed to take any wickets. 11 fours and three sixes were scored off his bowling in Bristol.