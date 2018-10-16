×
Top 5 fast bowlers with the best economy in T20Is

Lav Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
68   //    16 Oct 2018, 10:14 IST

India v South Africa - ICC Twenty20 World Cup Warm Up

If you look at the most economical bowlers in T20 internationals, most of them are spinners. Batsmen find it hard to score against the spinners as they bowl slow and batsmen have to use power and strength against the spinners. In trying to do so they tend to shape which leads to mishits and batsmen get out.

Against pacers, it is relatively easier to score runs. They can use the pace of the seamers to score boundaries. Top-edges easily sail over the boundaries. The batsmen have developed scoops and reverse scoops which just uses the bowler's pace and score runs in the third-man and fine-leg region. It is difficult for a pacer to be economical.

One more reason for the spinners better economy is that most spinners are used in the middle overs when the batsmen try to build partnerships and don't play too many shots. On the other hand, pacers are used in the powerplays when the batsmen fancy his shots as there are two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Even in the death overs, pacers are used more frequently than spinners. Batsmen have nothing to lose in the death overs and they go for slogs which results in higher economies in the death overs.

There have been some seamers who have been economical. India's best seamer in limited-overs format, Jasprit Bumrah misses the list by two positions. He is seventh on the list with an economy of 6.79. He has bowled 126.1 overs giving 857 runs and has picked 43 wickets at an average of less than 20. Mitchell Starc is sixth on the list, he has given 566 runs in 83.3 overs. He has picked 30 wickets at an average of 18.86.

With two of the best bowlers of the limited format Bumrah and Starc missing the list it will be interesting to see who are on the list. Here is the list of top five pacers in terms of economy in T20 Internationals.

1 / 3 NEXT
