Top 5 fastest batsmen to score 25 Test centuries

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 358 // 05 Aug 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The latest entrant to the list

Test cricket has a very long history attached with it and a number of geniuses of the sport took center stage at different eras of the game and managed to imbibe their names into the history books forever. Some of them completely transformed the way the game was played in their generation and motivated the coming ones.

As the name suggests, it is by far the most testing format in the game of cricket. All the batsmen have a desired dream to play at the international level and perform for their respective nations, but they want to excel the most in this particular format. A batsman is often defined by the number of Test centuries he scores in his career. It is an indication of his longevity in the sport.

While scoring Test hundred is no mean achievement, there have been several greats of the game who have done it as many as 25 times or beyond. Some of them were pretty quick to reach the milestone and thus we take a look at the five fastest batsmen to do so in the history of Test cricket.

#5 Sunil Gavaskar

Arguably the greatest Indian opener ever

The original ‘Little Master’ from India as Sunil Gavaskar is often referred to as, was renowned for his courage as he opened the innings against the deadliest of fast bowlers in his era. Not to forget that there were no helmets at that time and had to endure the pacemen's wrath.

Despite that, he stood up every time and with the help of just his sheer determination and skill, he conquered every bowler. He had a great attitude towards the game he loved. Gavaskar was an impactful cricketer who was instrumental in influencing careers of many cricketers from India.

The fact that he reached the milestone in discussion in just 138 innings goes on to show just how consistent he was as a batsman during the tough times of Test cricket. He was one of the reasons behind India's resurgence in the format. Gavaskar eventually got 34 Test hundreds and scored 10,122 runs at an average of over 51 in 125 Test matches for India.

1 / 5 NEXT