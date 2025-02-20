Top 5 fastest batters to 11,000 ODI runs ft. Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma achieved a special milestone during the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma completed 11,000 runs in his ODI career for India. He reached the landmark with a boundary off Mustafizur Rahman in the fourth over of the run-chase.

The right-hander got off to a solid start, scoring 41 runs off 36 balls including 7 fours at a strike-rate of 113.89. However, he could not convert his start into a big score and was eventually dismissed by Taskin Ahmed.

Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma joined an elite list of batters who have taken the fewest innings to reach 11,000 ODI runs, which also include three of his own countrymates. Moreover, he became only the fourth Indian batter to get to this milestone as well.

Top 5 fastest batters to 11,000 ODI runs

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is the fifth-fastest batter to get to 11,000 ODI runs. The left-handed batter took 288 innings to get to the landmark. Ganguly scored a total of 11,363 runs from 311 ODIs at an average of 41.02 with 22 hundreds and 72 half-centuries to his name. He established himself among the best batters in the world with his exceptional performances.

#4 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is among the greatest batters of all time to have played the sport. Ponting finished his ODI career with 13,704 runs from 375 matches at an average of 42.03 with 30 hundreds. He is ahead of Ganguly on this list by a close margin, having taken 286 innings, only two fewer than him, to reach 11,000 ODI runs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar in action during the 2011 ODI World Cup - Source: Getty

Former Indian batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the third position on this list. The 'Master Blaster' took 276 innings to reach 11,000 ODI runs and was the fastest to do so at a point. Tendulkar is among the finest batters to have embraced the game and amassed as many as 18,426 runs in his ODI career alone, having played 463 matches at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries to his name.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma joined this club of elite batters by reaching 11,000 ODI runs. Not only did he get to the milestone but he also became the second-fastest batter to get there, taking just 261 innings to achieve the same.

The right-hander has played 269 ODIs in his career so far and has scored 32 hundreds to go with 57 half-centuries. He is undoubtedly among the top batters, particularly in this format, playing in world cricket at the moment.

Virat Kohli batting during the India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match - Source: Getty

Former Indian captain and batting superstar Virat Kohli is at the top of this list. He has redefined batting in his generation and is among the modern-day greats. Kohli is the fastest batter to reach 11,000 ODI runs, having taken just 222 innings to get to the landmark.

The 36-year-old has played 297 matches in the format and has scored 13,963 runs at an average of 57.93 with 50 hundreds and 73 fifties (stats before India vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match).

