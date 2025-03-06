Top 5 fastest hundreds in ICC ODI knockouts ft. David Miller

David Miller slammed a magnificent century, albeit in a losing cause, in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. New Zealand won by 50 runs and progressed to the final of the tournament.

The Proteas had a huge task in hand, chasing a massive total of 362. They fought hard but were not good enough with the bat, falling short in the end. David Miller, who struck an unbeaten 100, salvaged some pride as they reached 312/9 in the end.

David Miller, meanwhile, also smashed the joint-fastest hundred in a knockout match of an ICC ODI event. On that note, let us take a look at the top five fastest hundreds in an ICC ODI knockout match.

India v Sri Lanka: 2011 ICC World Cup Final - Source: Getty

Former Sri Lankan captain and great Mahela Jayawardene displayed brilliant batting skills under pressure in the final of the 2011 World Cup against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 274/6 on the board. Jayawardene played a massive role, scoring an unbeaten 103 off just 88 balls, including 13 fours at a strike-rate of 117.04. He brought up his century in just 84 balls. However, it went in vain as India won the match eventually to lift the trophy.

#4 Clive Lloyd (82 balls)

Former West Indies captain and all-time legend Clive Lloyd led from the front in the 1975 World Cup final against Australia at Lord's. West Indies batted first and scored 291/8 from their 60 overs. Clive Lloyd played a captain's knock, striking a match-winning century.

His hundred came off just 82 balls as he was eventually dismissed for 102 off 85 balls including 12 fours and a couple of sixes. Australia were bowled out for 274 as West Indies won the 1975 World Cup with Lloyd being named the 'Player of the Match' as well.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist struck a sensational hundred in the final of the 2007 ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka. Gilchrist led Australia's charge as they posted 281/4 from just 38 overs.

Opening the batting, he slammed a hundred off just 72 balls and ended with a huge score of 149 from just 104 balls, including 13 fours and 8 sixes at a strike-rate of 143.26. Rightly so, he was named the 'Player of the Match' as Australia went on to become the world champions.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (67 balls)

India v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Shreyas Iyer displayed his batting might in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai. The right-hander raced to a 67-ball century, setting the record for the fastest hundred in an ICC ODI knockout match.

Iyer scored 105 runs off just 70 balls, hitting 4 fours and 8 sixes in his knock at a strike-rate of 150.00 as India posted a gigantic total of 397/4 on the board. The Men in Blue won the game comfortably by 70 runs and made it to the final of the ICC event.

#1 David Miller (67 balls)

As mentioned above, David Miller struck the joint-fastest hundred in an ICC ODI knockout match, equaling Shreyas Iyer's record. In the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand, David Miller scored an unbeaten 100 off just 67 balls.

His fiery innings included 10 boundaries and 4 sixes at a strike-rate of 149.25. His fighting century, while pleasing to watch, was not good enough to take South Africa home as they faced defeat in yet another knockout match of an ICC event. This was also Miller's second hundred in an ICC ODI knockout match, both coming in a losing cause.

