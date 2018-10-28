Top 5 favourites to win ICC World Cup 2019

Navyash Bhandari

Australia v New Zealand - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup: Final

The World Cup is less than a year away as Australia look to defend their crown. The format has changed as only 10 teams will battle it out this time with each team playing each other once.

Following this, the semifinals will take place with the top four teams going through. Teams have started preparations for the biggest event in cricket already and anticipation is high. Let's look at the top five teams who have the best chance at lifting cricket's biggest prize.

#5 Australia

Who would have ever imagined Australia to be as low as fifth in any sort of rankings? Yet, here we are. The sandpaper scandal shook Australian cricket to its core and led to them losing two of their best batsman for a year. However, Steve Smith and David Warner will be back for the World Cup. They aren't in the best of form and the last time they went to England to play one day cricket, they were comprehensive blanked 5-0 by England who seem unbeatable at home.

The Champions Trophy wasn't the best for them as well and they seem very unlikely to retain their crown. So why have I put them on this list? They will be hungry and willing to prove everyone wrong. That's how the Australian mentality works. Smith and Warner will be looking for redemption and nothing will be more of a fairytale comeback than to win the biggest prize again.

Australia need to sort out their middle order and make sure their bowlers are fit and ready if they are to have a chance. They face a tricky Afghanistan to open the World Cup who are capable of shocking any team in World Cricket. Believe it or not, this game will mean a lot for Australia's World Cup. A comprehensive win will ease the nerves but a shock loss could completely derail their World Cup.

In the current format, Australia will have to beat West Indies as well before they take on India at the Oval. If Australian bowlers get into their flow, they could take this tournament by the scruff of their neck like they did in 2015. In cricket, it's wise never to rule out the Aussies which is why despite their numerous problems, they stand at number 5.

