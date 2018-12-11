Top 5 favourites to win the ICC World Cup in 2019

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 501 // 11 Dec 2018, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The ICC Cricket World Cup is less than a year away and the cricket fans around the globe are excited to witness the nations battle for glory in the country where it all began - England. Fans wait every 4 years to indulge in a roller coaster ride with their favourite side and it's fair to say that the teams which give their humble support base an experience worth every penny they've invested to cheer for them.

With the nations like Bangladesh and Afghanistan taking giant leaps in World Cricket, the game is getting ever interesting with each passing day. It is no more just a battle of top guns as the teams are spending time and energy to find the right balance, simply because everyone is just too good to be taken lightly!

When the topic of cricket World Cup is being talked about, it becomes quite mandatory to list down the favourites for the greatest prize in cricket.

A spoiler alert for all the vivid readers, Australia, the 5-time World Champions is not on the list. This is the first time in about 3 decades that the Aussies are not considered as favourites courtesy of the infamous fixing incident that shocked the cricketing world and most importantly cricket Australia.

With all that said, here we list down the top 5 favourites for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 being hosted in England.

#5 Pakistan

The reigning Champions Trophy holders are probably the most unpredictable side in the world. From defeating giants to loosing out to minnows, Pakistan comes with a lot of surprises.

One major reason for Pakistan’s presence in this list is their unpredictability in ICC tournaments. The subcontinent giants have won the famous tournament once, in 1992 when defeated England in the final to bring home the majestic trophy.

Pakistan has previously won 2 ICC tournaments in England. Once in 2009 when they won the T20 world and their recent Champions Trophy success being the second time Pakistan won an ICC major trophy.

With all that said they may be the dark horses who have every weapon in their arsenal to win the Cricket World Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement