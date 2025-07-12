Top 5 fielders with most catches in Test history for a non-wicketkeeper ft. Joe Root

"Catches win matches" is one of the most relevant proverbs used in the game of cricket.

While the batters and bowlers more often than not take the limelight with their match-winning performances, it is usually the fielders who are the unsung heroes, especially in the longest format. The catching is of vital importance on all sorts of surfaces, be it a flat track or a seaming wicket, or a rank-turner in the sub-continent.

The bowler-fielder partnership is also of great significance in the longest format. Apart from the wicketkeeper, slip fielding is an art. The close in fielders gain more importance in sub-continent conditions.

On that note, here is a look at top 5 fielders with most catches in Test history for a non-wicketkeeper.

Joe Root is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of Test cricket (13219). The former English batter has been in exceptional form in the longest format for long and could end up as the highest run-getter in the said format.

Apart from his batting skills, Root adds value with his exceptional fielding skills. In English conditions, where the ball swings considerably, the slip position assumes importance, and Root has made the said position his own in Test cricket.

Root has picked up 211 catches in 156 Tests, the highest ever for a non-wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

#2 Rahul Dravid (210)

Rahul Dravid has picked up 210 catches in Test cricket Source: Getty

The former Indian skipper held the record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper (210) until he was surpassed by Joe Root.

Dravid was predominantly a slip fielder and had a safe pair of hands. He was known for his sharp reflexes in the slip cordon.

Early on in his Test career, Dravid used to field at silly point/ forward short leg and has taken many catches at the said positions, especially to spinners.

Apart from scoring 13288 Test runs in 286 innings across 164 Tests (fourth-highest in the history of Test cricket), Dravid is known for his exceptional catching skills and ended up with 210 catches in Test cricket, the second-highest for a non-wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

#3 Mahela Jayawardena (205)

Mahela Jayawardena picked up 205 ctaches in Test cricket. - Source: Getty

With 205 catches in 149 Test matches, Jayawardena sits in the third position for the most catches in the longest format by a non-wicketkeeper.

Jayawardena, during his playing days, supported his bowlers with his catching skills. He was often seen fielding in the slips and gully position in Test cricket. He held on to his catches and rarely dropped any.

The said 205 catches were in addition to 11814 Test runs which made the former Sri Lankan skipper one of the best players to have played Test cricket.

Steve Smith is a safe fielder and has 200 catches to his name in Test cricket - Source: Getty

Two fielders have 200 catches in Test cricket. Steve Smith has held on to 200 catches in just 118 Test matches and is fourth on this list.

Smith has been a prolific run-getter for Australia in Test cricket over the last decade. His unorthodox batting style has got him 10424 Test runs and is one of the greatest players to have played the ultimate format.

He usually fields at slips and at times in the outfield in Test cricket. He is just 11 catches short of Joe Root's record and could end up with the record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

England Tour to SA: South Africa Training Session - Source: Getty

The former South African all-rounder has an envious record in Test cricket. In 166 Test matches, Kallis has scored 13289 Test runs and has picked up 292 Test wickets. In addition, he has scalped 200 catches and could certainly be considered to be one of the best all-rounders to have played the game of cricket.

Kallis predominantly fielded at gully or in the slip position and was a safe bet catching the ball. He contributed to the success and growth of the South African team in the 2000s with his exceptional all-round skills.

