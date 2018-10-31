Top 5 fielders in world cricket at the moment

The Indian team is one of the most consistent fielding sides

Cricket has always been exciting and it's time we recognize that fact. For long, cricket has been undervalued due to the growing unpopularity of Test cricket. Little things such as breathtaking catches, splendid sixes and those cartwheeling stumps make the day of any true cricket fan and dissing aside the game on a few instances is really unfair.

T20 cricket has been advantageous for cricket in many ways. Today, we see a more attacking brand of cricket which was lacking, let's say about 8-9 years ago. Its impact on fielding is most talked about and rightly so. The overall standards of fielding have grown by leaps and bounds and it's no surprise that a side's fielding often gets wickets against the run of the play.

Catches win you matches and it's pretty much true. Let's take a moment and remember the time when Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh early on in his innings in 1999. South Africa lost the match that they should have won, which dashed their World Cup hopes to the ground. Catches form a crucial aspect of the game. In the recently-concluded Test series between India and England, we saw many dropped catches that eventually decided the fate of the games. There were as many as 28 dropped catches in the 5-match series and that number is just beyond belief.

Having established this, let's have a look at the top 5 fielders in world cricket at the moment.

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

One of the most underrated fielders

In my opinion, Bhuvi's fielding is very underrated. Apart from being an excellent new ball bowler and a death overs specialist, he has shown us time and again that he possesses a safe pair of hands and can take catches even in the most crunch situations. Bhuvi has been an excellent fielder cum bowler for India as well as for his IPL side, SRH.

Bhuvaneswar Kumar is agile and can cover large distances in a short span of time, making himself a valuable asset in the field. His outfield skills are too good for a bowler and is certainly a benchmark for many.

