×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 fielders in world cricket at the moment

Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
337   //    31 Oct 2018, 23:14 IST

The Indian team is one of the most consistent fielding sides
The Indian team is one of the most consistent fielding sides

Cricket has always been exciting and it's time we recognize that fact. For long, cricket has been undervalued due to the growing unpopularity of Test cricket. Little things such as breathtaking catches, splendid sixes and those cartwheeling stumps make the day of any true cricket fan and dissing aside the game on a few instances is really unfair.

T20 cricket has been advantageous for cricket in many ways. Today, we see a more attacking brand of cricket which was lacking, let's say about 8-9 years ago. Its impact on fielding is most talked about and rightly so. The overall standards of fielding have grown by leaps and bounds and it's no surprise that a side's fielding often gets wickets against the run of the play.

Catches win you matches and it's pretty much true. Let's take a moment and remember the time when Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh early on in his innings in 1999. South Africa lost the match that they should have won, which dashed their World Cup hopes to the ground. Catches form a crucial aspect of the game. In the recently-concluded Test series between India and England, we saw many dropped catches that eventually decided the fate of the games. There were as many as 28 dropped catches in the 5-match series and that number is just beyond belief.

Having established this, let's have a look at the top 5 fielders in world cricket at the moment.

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar


One of the most underrated fielders
One of the most underrated fielders

In my opinion, Bhuvi's fielding is very underrated. Apart from being an excellent new ball bowler and a death overs specialist, he has shown us time and again that he possesses a safe pair of hands and can take catches even in the most crunch situations. Bhuvi has been an excellent fielder cum bowler for India as well as for his IPL side, SRH.

Bhuvaneswar Kumar is agile and can cover large distances in a short span of time, making himself a valuable asset in the field. His outfield skills are too good for a bowler and is certainly a benchmark for many. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ben Stokes Virat Kohli T20 ODI Cricket
Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
5 Fastest cricketers to 10000 runs in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 Innings which helped Kohli become chase master
RELATED STORY
World XI that can beat subcontinental teams at home
RELATED STORY
2 Tests in cricket history that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma should open the batting for India in the...
RELATED STORY
3 records that can be broken by Virat Kohli before his...
RELATED STORY
5 instances where most runs in an innings was by a...
RELATED STORY
Australian pacer suffers mystery disease, fan tries to...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: Cramp. Cripple. Crash.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us