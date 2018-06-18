Top 5 finishers in world cricket at present

These finishers have taken the game of cricket to the next level

Saran Raj CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 17:39 IST 2.39K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket has come a long way from 1990's -a time when the art of finishing was a non-entity. Finishers didn't exist in those times and it was the middle order batsmen who played even the end overs at their own pace.

An Australian by the name of Michael Bevan changed this phenomenon and now we have teams which are built around finishers. Finishers have become the most important part of the team in Modern Day cricket.

Teams give a lot of importance to these superhumans called finishers and they go a long way in deciding the strength of the team as a whole. With the World Cup, just a year away let's have a look at the top 5 finishers of the game at present.

#5) Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan started his ODI career with the Bangladeshi cricket team in 2006 against Zimbabwe at Harare. He had a slow start in his international cricket later he has grown on to become one of the best allrounders in world cricket now.

Bangladesh is a relatively new team to international cricket in its short string to string to cricket it has produced a number of quality players of which Shakib Al Hasan is the tallest. Shakib Al Hasan turned has Bangladeshi team into a competitive unit.

Finisher role has been an important role in cricket team and he has performed that role to perfection. He has played a number of match-winning innings for his side where had single-handedly taken his team home and the Innings against New Zealand in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is one of the best demonstrations of his finishing abilities.