Top 5 Greatest Test Cricket bowlers of all time

GREATEST OF ALL TIME!

The debate about who the five greatest Test bowlers of all time can be an unending one. That's because greatness is not determined by sheer statistics alone. In fact, to be called a great, a bowler needs to have demonstrated the ability to be dominant over great batting line-ups in all types of conditions, put up consistent performances over a long period of time, and possess that x-factor that terrifies batsmen every time he marks his run-up to bowl.

All of this subjective evaluation simply puts a bowler's career record in perspective. It eliminates the need to conclude that a bowler with an average of 22.5 is necessarily greater than one with an average of 23.

So, there is a pool of players who merit being called among the greatest. One can debate which one is greater than the other but very few can argue against their place in the halls of greatness. Let's now look at the five greatest Test bowlers of all time and analyze the reasons why they deserve to be on such a high pedestal.

#5 Richard Hadlee

Hadlee is synonymous with New Zealand's rise to relevancy as a competitive cricketing nation. While his early years were relatively unremarkable, his single-handed exploits in dismantling formidable batting line-ups of top teams helped establish his credentials as a one man-wrecker.

Remarkably, he was dominant over opponents despite being part of a fairly unimpressive bowling line-up. His incredible performance against Australia in back to back home and away series wins is one such highlight that remains etched in every New Zealand fan's mind.

His 9 for 52 remains the best bowling figures on Australian soil. He topped that performance by adding six more wickets in the second innings. It's not a stretch to suggest that Australia have never been rocked like Hadlee rocked them on home soil.

In addition, Hadlee engineered an even more unlikely win against India in India in the Mumbai Test. Hadlee was the first bowler to surpass the 400 wickets mark in history. His career average of just over 22 is a testament to this great fast bowler's achievements. Without a doubt, Richard Hadlee is one of the greatest Test bowlers of all time and merits the #5 spot on our list of the greatest bowlers of all time.

