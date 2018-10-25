5 highest averages in ODIs by opening batsman

The openers are definitely the most prime players in a batting team. They can set the platform for the rest of the players and their heroics at the top can help the team post huge totals, which makes the job of the bowlers easier. The responsibility of the ODI opening batsman is now to not only see off the new ball, but also to take advantage of the field restrictions and get the side off to a flying start. Well begun is a job well done and in ODI cricket, it sets things up for the rest of the team perfectly.

A batting average analyzes how many runs, on an average, a batsman scored before getting knocked out.The higher the batting average, the better the batsman's ability to score runs without getting out. So here we look at the ODI openers with the highest batting average.

NOTE : Minimum Qualification is 50 innings.

#5 Brian Lara

Lara is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsman of all time.He topped the Test batting rankings on several occasions and holds several cricketing records.Lara is a former cricketer and captain of the West Indies cricket team. He was a skilled batsman, and was known for his ability to bat for long.

In his 52 games as ODI opener, he smashed 2166 runs with a supreme average of 46.09 with 5 centuries and 15 half centuries.

#4 - Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi star batsman is one of the best batsman in limited overs cricket. Unfortunately he doesn't get his due every time. But he managed to be flamboyant without being substantial, playing knocks which were eye-catching without being memorable.

In 110 innings as ODI opener Dhawan amassed 4827 runs at a strike-rate of 94 with 10 tons and 25 fifties with an superior average of 46.17.

#3 - Sachin Tendulkar

March 27, 1994 is a special date in cricket’s history. That day in Auckland, the ODI format saw the Master open the innings for the first time. Sachin Tendulkar has remarkable numbers in both forms of the game, but when it comes to ODIs, his numbers are incredible and it will truly require a superhuman effort for any batsman to even reach close to the Master Blaster.

As an ODI opener Tendulkar scored a staggering 15,310 runs in 340 innings at an average of 48.30 including 45 tons and 75 fifties. He also became the first man on earth to score a double Century in ODI format which he scored as an opener.

#2 - Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla is a super calm and composed batsman with all the shots in his arsenal. Amla has been the only currently active cricketer who has threatened Kohli's records of being the quickest to score a certain number of runs.

The right-hander has improved a lot since making his ODI debut and now knows the format like the back of his hand. Amla has scored 7666 runs in 163 innings at an exceptional average of 50.10, backed by a phenomenal strike rate of nearing 90. He has scored 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries as an opener.

#1 - Rohit Sharma

Till 2012, Rohit Sharma had opened only three times in one-day internationals, in the overseas series in South Africa in 2010-11. His returns in that series were meagre - 29 runs off 59 balls, at an average of 9.66. Rohit made a comeback to the team after missing the 2011 World Cup. After a wretched 2012, Rohit's overall numbers were subpar - an average of 30.43 at a strike rate of 78, after 81 innings, with just two hundreds.

Then, at the start of 2013, he got another shot at opening the batting, and that opportunity has completely changed his ODI batting numbers. From being the most trolled batsman he transformed into one of the best openers of the modern-era.

As an opener Hitman has scored 5235 runs at an supreme average of 57.10 including 18 hundreds and 24 fifties.He has remained unbeaten 13 times as an an opener. Not to forget that he is first on this planet to score three double hundreds!