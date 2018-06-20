Top 5 Highest individual scores in T20Is with just a single 6

Highest individual scores in the shortest format with just a single maximum

Bilal K. CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 02:50 IST 72 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli of India

T20 cricket, the shortest and probably the most exciting format of the game. Fans associate T20 cricket with explosive and aggressive batting, big sixes and cracking strokes. It's hard to imagine a game of T20 without witnessing a bunch of extraordinary hits sent out of the park.

Despite the hard-hitting nature of the game, there have been instances where some super talented players managed to score big without the help of huge sixes. These players relied on timing, old-school cricket technique and placement to score big rather than forming their innings on the basis of some blind slogging. The subsequent slides contain the highest individual scores, by some modern-day stars, on the back of just one maximum.

#5 Aaron Finch: 89 vs India, 2013

Aaron Finch of Australia

The Australian superstar who tops the list of highest T20I innings ever and is the only man to score a 150 in this format features at number 5 in this list. The incredible talent scored an 89 vs India back in 2013 at Rajkot. He played a total of 52 balls to help his side score a huge target of 202 for Team India. It's hard to imagine that his innings had just one six as he was the highest run scorer of the match. Unsurprisingly. the total proved to be very much achievable for the Indian side having the likes of Yuvraj, Dhoni, Kohli and Raina and they managed to win the game with a couple of balls to spare.

Finch's strike rate in that particular innings was around 171 and he hit a total of fourteen 4s. His tally of fourteen 4s is the highest ever in a single innings of T20I, a record which he shares with his countrymen Glenn Maxwell, who hit fourteen 4s during his majestic knock of 145 not out against Sri Lanka, and Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa who scored a 90 not out against the West Indies on the back of his fourteen 4s in the opening game of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

In the all-time list of highest T20I individual scores, this innings features at the sixty-fifth position where Finch shares the spot with seven other players.