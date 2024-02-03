Top 5 highest individual scores in SA20 history ft. Kyle Verreynne 

South African international Kyle Verreynne came up with one of the best T20 innings in a losing cause when he hammered 116* in the recently concluded SA20 2024 fixture against the MI Cape in Centurion on Thursday, February 1.

The ongoing second edition of the SA20 league has been a sure-shot entertainer. The tournament has witnessed some low-scoring thrillers but has seen its fair share of high-scoring affairs as well.

The recent clash between MI Cape Town (MICT) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) was an out-and-out run-fest with as many as 462 runs getting scored across 40 overs.

After batting first, MI splashed a record 248 runs on the board, with Ryan Rickelton scoring 90 runs. Dewald Brevis, who was struggling for form in the previous matches, also came to the fore and made 66* runs off 32 balls.

In reply, Pretoria simply fell flat. Within the powerplay, they lost six batters, with three of the batters going out on a duck. Batting at No. 3, Kyle Verreynne kept his one wicket intact and saw everything transcend from the other end.

He then unleashed against a potent MICT bowling attack and took the bowlers on the leather hunt. The 26-year-old belted seven fours and nine sixes to end the innings with an individual score of 116* off only 52 balls.

Yet Verreynne was unable to take his team home due to a lack of support from his teammates. However, the right-hander scripted the highest individual score in the league's history.

On that note, let's take a deep look at the top five highest individual scores by batters in SA20 history.

#5 Rassie van der Dussen - 104 off 50 JSK, 2024

Rassie van der Dussen acknowledging his hundred vs JSK.

Despite not getting known for his hard-hitting exploits, Rassie van der Dussen has done superbly to be a mainstay in MICT's batting line-up. He is his franchise's second-highest run-getter with over 500 runs and also has a hundred to his name.

His maiden SA20 hundred came three weeks ago when he mustered 104 runs off only 50 balls against rivals Joburg Super Kings (JSK). The elegant batter was involved in a terrific opening partnership of 200 runs alongside Ryan Rickelton, who scored 98 runs.

Right from the powerplay itself, Dussen was hitting the ball quite brilliantly and got to his fifty in only 26 balls. He then got at least one boundary in every other over before smashing Romario Shepherd for a four and a six to bring up his hundred in the 14th over.

Unfortunately for him, Dussen couldn't stay till the last over and was dismissed off Imran Tahir. MICT went on to make 243 in their innings and comfortably won the tie by 98 runs.

#4 Heinrich Klaasen - 104* off 44 vs PC, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen for DSG in 2023

Heinrich Klaasen's remarkable innings of 104 not out off 44 balls against the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2023 tournament was a display of exceptional batting prowess.

His explosive stay not only helped his side, Durban's Super Giants (DSG), to clinch the contest by a record 151 runs but played a significant role in keeping his side's prospects of qualifying for the knockouts.

After a great start by the opening batters, Klaasen came to the crease in the seventh over and was quite ready to take all the limelight. Klaasen smashed the ball all over the park, where he hit six sixes and 10 fours in his fabulous knock.

After getting his first 50 runs in 19 balls, Klaasen got to his hundred in the ultimate over of the innings. The South African maestro stuck at a phenomenal rate of 236.36.

#3 Jordan Hermann - 106* vs MICT, 2024

Jordan Hermann for Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Jordan Hermann is another name among the latest crop of South African talents, who have been growing in stature game by game. The elegant Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) batter opened the innings alongside Dawid Malan against MICT at Newlands on January 16.

The openers stitched together a solid 138-run partnership, laying a strong foundation for the Sunrisers' innings. Despite Malan's dismissal, Hermann continued his aggressive hitting, reaching his first SA20 century in just 62 balls.

This knock announced Hermann's arrival on the big stage, showcasing his talent and potential to a wider audience. Some of the strokes he played against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Beuran Hendricks were truly incredible.

His innings of 106* propelled the Sunrisers to a commendable total of 202, which ultimately proved crucial in their narrow victory by four runs.

#2 Faf du Plessis - 113* off 58 vs DSG, 2023

Faf du Plessis for Joburg Super Kings

The first-ever century in SA20 history was hit by none other than Faf du Plessis. The Joburg Super Kings skipper came up with a heroic innings, that too, in a run-chase against a strong bowling lineup of Durban's Super Giants.

Chasing 179 on a tricky Johannesburg pitch, JSK needed their skipper to fire and he certainly did! Faf started slowly with Reeza Hendricks (45 off 46).

However, the former Protea skipper took off in the final over of the powerplay as he accumulated 16 runs against Jason Holder. While his opening partner Hendricks struggled for timing, Faf continued his assault after the 10th over.

It seemed to go down to the wire but Faf held his own and clobbered eight fours and as many sixes to finish things off with five balls to spare. Faf remained unbeaten at 113 as a huge roar from the crowd greeted his phenomenal innings.

#1 Kyle Verreynne - 116* off 52 vs MICT, 2024

Kyle Verreynne smashing his way to a superb ton.

As mentioned earlier, Kyle Verreynne now holds the record for hitting the highest individual score in SA20 history. The wicketkeeper-batter was signed up by the Pretoria Capitals as Joburg released him after the SA20 2023.

Verreynne repaid the Capitals' faith by smashing a powerful hundred, which saw him garner 116 runs off just 52 balls. Seeing his side go down 42/6 within the powerplay, Verreynne truly did a remarkable job in putting the pressure back on the MICT bowlers.

Verreynne got his innings going in the ninth over, where he hammered Thomas Kaber for four consecutive sixes. He then punished every bowler that came his way before smashing Nuwan Thusara for three huge sixes in the 19th over.

In the 20th over, Verreynne not only completed his first SA20 century but also his maiden T20 ton to entertain the crowd in Centurion.

