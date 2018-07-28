Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Highest Scores in England v India Test Matches played in England

Jonathan Northall
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
236   //    28 Jul 2018, 12:18 IST

England & India Net Sessions

The Specsavers Test Series between England and India starts on Wednesday at Edgbaston. There is plenty of batting talent on show for both sides and records could tumble. Looking back at past series in England, there have been plenty of high scores and legendary innings. Looking at the top five highest scores in England has generated some interesting omissions.

Wally Hammond's 217 at The Oval in 1936, Rahul Dravid's 217 at The Oval in 2002 and Sachin Tendulkar's 193 at Headingley in 2002 have all missed out on the top five. Interestingly, five out of the top ten innings have been scored at The Oval. By the time the Fifth Test of this series comes around, and records haven't been broken, then watch the Test match carefully!

Let's take a look at the top five highest scores...

Sunil Gavaskar's 221 v England at The Oval in 1979

SUNIL GAVSKAR AGAINST ENGLAND
Sunil Gavaskar v England

The summer of 1979 had not been a good one for the Indian team. Losing all their games in the Cricket World Cup India went into the Test series against England with little confidence. By the time the Fourth Test at The Oval came around, India were 1-0 down in the series and only the weather had so far prevented that being worse. An innings defeat at Edgbaston was followed up by being shot out for 96, with Ian Botham's 5/35 doing the damage. A rearguard innings from Gundappa Viswanath secured a draw.

Rain ruined the Third Test at Headingley before England had batted themselves into a winning position at The Oval. Needing 438 to win, a draw seemed to be the best to hope for as India's second innings got underway with Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan batting solidly. An opening partnership of 213 offered a glimmer of the impossible before Dilip Vengsarkar's 52 helped India within 76 of victory with 12 overs left.

Gavaskar's innings ended, after 443 balls, when David Gower took the catch off the bowling Ian Botham. The score at that point was 389/4 but India lost too many wickets and fell agonisingly close to a win by finishing nine runs short. All set up with a masterly innings from Gavaskar.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket
Jonathan Northall
CONTRIBUTOR
Writing my first cricket book - published early 2019. Member of the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians and the Australian Cricket Society.
5 Players who could flop in the India v England Test series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five highest Test partnerships by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: India's famous test wins in England in...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable matches that India played in England
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for England in the...
RELATED STORY
Things that have changed in the Indian Team since India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us