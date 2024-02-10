Top 5 highest scores by a Sri Lankan in ODIs ft. Pathum Nissanka

Sri Lanka have been one of the most successful teams in ODI cricket history. The island nation won the ICC ODI World Cup in 1996 and finished as the runners-up in 2007 and 2011. Back in 2022, Sri Lanka beat the dominant Australian side by 3-2 in a five-match ODI series.

One of the major reasons behind the island nation's success in the 50-over format has been the performance of their batters. Over the years, Sri Lanka has produced some top-quality batters, who have tormented the opposition bowlers.

The Sri Lankan batters have a habit of playing big knocks, and here's a look at the top five individual scores by players of the island nation in ODI cricket.

#5 TM Dilshan - 161* vs. Bangladesh, 2015 World Cup

TM Dilshan was a key member of the island nation's batting lineup during his prime. The all-rounder played a magnificent inning of 161 runs against Bangladesh during the group stage of the 2015 World Cup.

The match took place on February 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a mammoth score of 332/1 on the board in 50 overs. Dilshan stole the show with an unbeaten 146-ball 161 while opening the innings. He hit 22 fours to entertain the fans at the MCG.

Dilshan's opening partner Lahiru Thirimanne scored a half-century. Meanwhile, number three batter Kumar Sangakkara hit a quickfire ton as the islanders won the match by 92 runs.

#4 Kumar Sangakkara - 169 vs. South Africa, 2013

South Africa toured the island country in mid-2013 for a five-match ODI series. In the first ODI, Kumar Sangakkara destroyed the visiting team by scoring 169 runs off just 137 balls. The southpaw smacked 18 fours and six sixes in the match played on July 20, 2013, at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sangakkara came out to bat at number three when the team's score was 23/1 in the fourth over. He remained in the middle till the penultimate over and helped his side reach 320/5 in 50 overs. Eventually, the home team won by 180 runs.

#3 Upul Tharanga - 174* vs. India, Tri-series 2013

Another left-handed batter to feature on the list is Upul Tharanga. The wicketkeeper batter is one of the most underrated match-winners in Sri Lankan cricket history. Tharanga played his ODI career's best knock in a tri-series match against India on July 2, 2013, at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Young Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first. The decision backfired as Tharanga scored 174 runs off 159 balls while opening the innings. His inning consisted of 19 fours and three sixes.

Mahela Jayawardene hit a century as well, while Angelo Mathews fired an unbeaten 29-ball 44 to guide Sri Lanka to 348/1 in 50 overs. India lost that game by 161 runs.

#2 Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 vs. India, Champions Trophy 2000

Known for his destructive batting skills, Sanath Jayasuriya held the record for the highest individual score by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs for 24 years. He scored 189 runs off just 161 balls against India during the final of the Champions Trophy back in the year 2000.

Expand Tweet

Sharjah played host to that game on October 29. Opener Jayasuriya's 21 fours and four sixes lifted the island nation from 116/4 at 27.5 overs to 299/5 in 50 overs. In reply, India were bowled out for just 54 runs as they lost by a colossal margin of 245 runs.

#1 Highest individual ODI score for Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka - 210* vs. Afghanistan, 2024

Earlier today, Pathum Nissanka broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record by becoming the first player from his country to hit an ODI double hundred. Nissanka blasted a 139-ball 210 to help the islanders reach 381/3 in the first ODI of their series against Afghanistan.

Expand Tweet

Nissanka showed no mercy to the visitors as he whacked 20 fours and eight sixes at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Despite centuries from Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan ended up losing the game by 42 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App