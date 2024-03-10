Top 5 highest successful chases in Women's T20 ft. MI in WPL 2024

Women's T20 cricket has grown exponentially in recent years. With more and more cricket being played across the world, women's cricket in the shortest format has been revolutionized.

With the advent of T20 leagues around the world, big targets are getting chased down with ease in women's cricket.

On that note, here is a look at the top five highest successful chases in women's T20 cricket.

#5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants (189) -

The inaugural season of the WPL witnessed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chase down a mammoth target of 189. Sophie Devine was at her destructive best and smashed 99 runs from just 36 balls, including nine boundaries and eight maximums. She struck at a strike rate of 275 and demolished a hapless Gujarat Giants bowling lineup.

Devine put on 125 runs for the first wicket with skipper Smriti Mandhana in just 56 balls. RCB chased the target in just 15.3 overs.

Earlier, the Gujarat Giants scored 188 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century by Laura Wolvaardt.

#4 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants (191) -

The WPL witnessed its highest-ever run chase on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Gujarat Giants put on an impressive total of 190 for the loss of seven wickets, courtesy of half-centuries from Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha.

A target of 191 was a daunting one for the defending champions as such a total had never been chased in the WPL. MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur went berserk in the last four overs of the innings and helped her side chase down 65 in the last four overs.

Kaur smashed 44 runs from the last 14 balls and guided her team to victory from an improbable position. She was unbeaten on 95 from just 48 balls, including 10 boundaries and five maximums.

#3 Central vs East Coast (192) -

The third-highest chase in Women's T20 cricket is 192. The said chase was by Central against East Coast in 2009.

#2 England Women vs India Women (199)

Before the West Indies chased down a target of 213 against Australia in 2023, England held the record for the highest-ever chase in women's T20 cricket.

England achieved this feat at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai against India in a group match of a tri-series. On March 25, 2018, batting first, the hosts put on an impressive total of 198 courtesy half-centuries from openers Mithali Raj (53) and Smriti Mandhana (76).

Danni Wyatt took on the Indian bowlers from the outset and played a match-winning innings. She scored 124 runs from just 64 balls, including 15 boundaries and five maximums. Riding on her innings, England successfully chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

#1 West Indies Women vs Australia Women (213) -

The West Indies hold the record for the highest-ever run-chase in women's T20 cricket. They achieved this feat against Australia on October 2, 2023, at North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Batting first, Australia put on a formidable total of 212. A total of above 200 had never been chased in women T20s till then.

However, the West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews was at her brutal best on the day. She smashed 132 runs from just 64 balls, including 20 boundaries and five maximums. An experienced Australian bowling line-up comprising Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, and others had no answer to the onslaught by Matthews.

Matthews was well supported by Stafanie Taylor who scored 59 from 41 balls. The West Indies Women won the game with seven wickets and a ball to spare.

