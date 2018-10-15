×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Indian bowlers with the best economy in T20Is

Lav Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
61   //    15 Oct 2018, 15:36 IST

England v India - 4th Natwest One Day International Series

The first thought which comes to mind after hearing word T20 is plenty of runs being scored, sixes being hit, teams playing at a run rate of more than 10 and scoring totals in excess of 200.

T20 is a tough game for bowlers as batsmen try to score off every ball. Some of the Indian grounds, Wankhede Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium have boundaries of 60 m and at times even the mishits also go for boundaries.

If we talk about the economy of the Indian bowlers in T20 internationals then Murali Vijay tops this list with an economy of 4.5 and Sachin Tendulkar is on the second spot with an economy of 4.8. But these to have bowled only 2 and 2.3 overs respectively.

Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, and Barinder Sran are the other three bowlers who have an economy of less than 6. Sundar has an economy of 5.66 after bowling 24 overs in 6 matches. Pawan Negi just played one game and gave 16 runs in 3 overs at an economy of 5.33. Sran in 2 matches bowled 8 overs and picked 6 wickets giving 41 runs at an economy of 5.12.

Similarly, there are others who have played a few games and bowled very fewer overs and have a good economy. But, this list will include players who have at least played 10 T20 internationals games.

This list is a surprising one as it doesn't contain India's current spin twins. Both of them have been brilliant in the limited overs format and put brakes on the run flow by picking wickets at regular intervals. Yuzvendra Chahal has an economy of 7.85 whereas Kuldeep has an economy of 7.28. Ravindra Jadeja who has bowled more than 135 overs in 40 games at an economy of 7.27 is also not a part of this. Ravichandran Ashwin who has been a brilliant bowler for India in all formats has 171 overs in 46 matches at an economy of 6.97.

RP Singh was an important member of the Indian 2007 World T20 squad, he just misses the list by one spot. RP Singh in 10 matches has bowled 33 overs and given 225 runs at an economy of 6.81.

It will be interesting to see which players make it in the top-5 as a lot of players are already out of the list.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah
Lav Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
Top 5 wicket takers for India in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Top 10 cricketers with most 'Man of the Match' awards in...
RELATED STORY
Bowlers who scored a century with the ball in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 current most loved Indian cricketers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fast bowlers in World Cricket at the moment
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best ODI bowling attacks in the world at present
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Fast Bowlers in ODI cricket during the 1990s
RELATED STORY
5 best first change bowlers in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 Indian fast-bowlers who disappeared after a bright start
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Bowlers whose 2019 World Cup dream might remain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us