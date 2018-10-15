Top 5 Indian bowlers with the best economy in T20Is

The first thought which comes to mind after hearing word T20 is plenty of runs being scored, sixes being hit, teams playing at a run rate of more than 10 and scoring totals in excess of 200.

T20 is a tough game for bowlers as batsmen try to score off every ball. Some of the Indian grounds, Wankhede Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium have boundaries of 60 m and at times even the mishits also go for boundaries.

If we talk about the economy of the Indian bowlers in T20 internationals then Murali Vijay tops this list with an economy of 4.5 and Sachin Tendulkar is on the second spot with an economy of 4.8. But these to have bowled only 2 and 2.3 overs respectively.

Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, and Barinder Sran are the other three bowlers who have an economy of less than 6. Sundar has an economy of 5.66 after bowling 24 overs in 6 matches. Pawan Negi just played one game and gave 16 runs in 3 overs at an economy of 5.33. Sran in 2 matches bowled 8 overs and picked 6 wickets giving 41 runs at an economy of 5.12.

Similarly, there are others who have played a few games and bowled very fewer overs and have a good economy. But, this list will include players who have at least played 10 T20 internationals games.

This list is a surprising one as it doesn't contain India's current spin twins. Both of them have been brilliant in the limited overs format and put brakes on the run flow by picking wickets at regular intervals. Yuzvendra Chahal has an economy of 7.85 whereas Kuldeep has an economy of 7.28. Ravindra Jadeja who has bowled more than 135 overs in 40 games at an economy of 7.27 is also not a part of this. Ravichandran Ashwin who has been a brilliant bowler for India in all formats has 171 overs in 46 matches at an economy of 6.97.

RP Singh was an important member of the Indian 2007 World T20 squad, he just misses the list by one spot. RP Singh in 10 matches has bowled 33 overs and given 225 runs at an economy of 6.81.

It will be interesting to see which players make it in the top-5 as a lot of players are already out of the list.

