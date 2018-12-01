5 Indian bowlers with most ODI wickets this decade

Dpak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 160 // 01 Dec 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India's bowling has undergone a revolution in recent times

The current decade has seen Indian cricket emerge as one of the best in the world, with Indians dominating record books in almost every aspect. The biggest improvement in the last ten years as compared to the previous era has been India's bowling and the bench strength in the bowling department.

A total of 50 bowlers have picked up wickets for India in ODI cricket in this decade, an Indian bowler has claimed 5 scalps in an innings 15 times and 436 maidens have been bowled out of a total of 9824.1 overs.

Here we take a look at the highest ODI wicket-takers for India in this decade.

#5 Mohammed Shami (94)

Shami has six four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket

Mohammed Shami started impressively against Pakistan in 2012 and then performed exceedingly well against Australia in 2013 at home. He was one of India's best bowlers in the 2015 World Cup, finishing with 17 wickets.

He is currently out of the reckoning for the limited overs, however, he is an integral part of India's Test unit.

Shami has played 52 matches and has 94 wickets to his name at an impressive strike rate of 28.1 and average of 26.05. Though his wicket-taking abilities are impressive, he has been on the expensive side by a tad, having an economy of 5.55.

He has six four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket till date.

#4 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (99)

Kumar has been exceptional for India of late

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar announced himself to the world stage against Pakistan in late 2012, having Mohammad Hafeez bowled with his very first delivery in ODI cricket.

Initially known for his impressive swing in the opening overs, the seamer looked weaker in death bowling and lacked pace. However, he has now turned that disadvantage into an advantage, having gained pace to show significant improvement in his death bowling.

He, along with Bumrah, is considered by many as the best death-bowling duo in ODI cricket in the world at the moment.

Kumar has 99 wickets to his name from 95 games, at a strike rate of 45.9 and average of 38.22. He has been very effective in keeping the opposition in check, which reflects in his economy of 4.98, despite bowling in the most difficult circumstances.

He has two four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, along with a fifer. The seamer also has the most maidens (61) among Indian bowlers in this decade.

1 / 4 NEXT